Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/4 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 12:05 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP George Kirby (NR) (ML Rehab) vs. Las Vegas RHP Mason Barnett (1-0, 5.33)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP George Kirby (#59) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

THE RAINIERS: Gave up seven runs in the first inning as they lost 8-5 on Saturday in Las Vegas, dropping their seventh-straight game...Luis F. Castillo was tagged for seven runs on seven hits in the first inning, giving the Aviators an early 7-0 lead...Las Vegas scored another run in the second inning on a Colby Thomas double, his second of the game...Tacoma started chipping away in the fourth inning as Cole Young hit his first Triple-A home run, a solo shot making it 8-1...after Young led off the sixth with a double, Dominic Canzone drove him in, cutting the deficit to 8-2...three batters later, Spencer Packard hit a three-run homer, getting Tacoma within 8-5, but that would be as close as they would get in the loss.

KIRBY'S COMEBACK: RHP George Kirby will be making a rehab start today with the Rainiers, his first appearance of the season...Kirby was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) with right shoulder inflammation...last year, Kirby went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA in 33 starts for Seattle, setting a career-high with 179 strikeouts while walking only 23 in 191.0 innings...he's led the Major Leagues each of the last two seasons in BB/9, doing so with a 1.1 BB/9 in 2024...Kirby will make just his second career Triple-A start with Tacoma today, the other coming July 16, 2022, against Oklahoma City...in that start, he allowed four runs on five hits over 2.0 innings, walking one and striking out two.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Cole Young's home run in the fourth inning on Saturday marked the 10th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 10-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .277 with a .815 team OPS...in that span, the 37 extra-base hits (24 doubles, one triple and 12 home runs) are tied for the second-most in Triple-A...Young's home run also extended a team home run streak to six-straight games, the longest of the season for Tacoma, who have homered 10 times in their last six games.

DANNER'S DEALING: By throwing another 1.2 scoreless innings on Friday night, RHP Hagen Danner has extended his scoreless streak to five consecutive outings, the longest for a Rainiers pitcher this season...in his last five outings, Danner has thrown 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just five hits and striking out seven without issuing a walk...his scoreless streak of 7.0 innings is tied for the longest since Kirby Snead strung together 7.2 scoreless innings over seven appearances from March 29-April 17, 2024.

FLEMING FIRES STRIKES: Over his last seven appearances, RHP Josh Fleming has not issued a walk, tying the longest streak in the PCL without a walk this season (Reno's Drey Jameson - 7G from March 28-April 17)...in his last seven outings, Fleming has thrown 11.1 innings, allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out five without issuing a free pass...Fleming's five walks issued are tied for the seventh-fewest among PCL relievers with at least 10 appearances.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.32 ground out/air out ratio...the 312 outs the Rainiers have gotten on the ground are the most in the circuit, 21 more than the next-closest team (El Paso - 291)...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 22 home runs this year, the fewest in the PCL and one short of the fewest in Triple-A (Indianapolis, Iowa, Toledo - 21)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just twice in the 32 games they've played...the 39 runs allowed by the Rainiers from home runs are the second-fewest in the PCL (Oklahoma City - 35).

CANZONE CASHES IN AT VEGAS: OF Dominic Canzone homered in each of his first two games off the Injured List, hitting his 13th career homer at Las Vegas on Wednesday night, the most for any visiting player at Las Vegas since 2005...his 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.459 OPS are also the best for any player (Las Vegas or visiting) at Las Vegas with at least 30 at-bats since 2005...his 1.000 slugging percentage is over .100 points higher than the next-closest: Reno's Ildemaro Vargas - .872...overall, Canzone's 13 long balls in Las Vegas are tied for the 17th-most by any player (Las Vegas or visiting) since 2005.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 20 walks this season, C Harry Ford ranks seventh among PCL hitters in walks, but is in a four-way tie for the lead among all catchers in affiliated baseball (Majors and minors)...Ford is also on a 16-game on-base streak, the longest for a Rainier this season, beating Cole Young's 15-gamer from April 2-18...over the streak, Ford has a .405 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 13 of the 21 games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners and Rangers were locked in a pitcher's duel yesterday in Arlington, but an RBI single by Rowdy Tellez gave the Mariners the 2-1 lead in the ninth inning and eventually the victory...JP Crawford homered on the first pitch of the game to give the Mariners the early lead...Texas tied the game in the fourth on a Jonah Heim RBI single...Luis M. Castillo allowed just the one run on two hits over 6.0 innings...Andres Muñoz worked around a walk in the ninth to pick up his 12th save of the year in the win.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.