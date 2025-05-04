Sugar Land Splits Series with Round Rock After Dropping Sunday Finale

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-17) split their series with the Round Rock Express (17-16) after being shutout 13-0 on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights from today's game can be found [?Folder icon] here.

RHP Aaron Brown (L, 0-5) allowed one run to come across in the first after the first two Round Rock batters reached base. Brice Matthews made an excellent play in the hole at second base and fired a dart to Luis Guillorme at third to catch Justin Foscue off the bag and end the frame.

The Express scored three runs in the top of the second, including a two-run home run from Chad Wallach as Sugar Land fell behind, 4-0.

RHP Rhett Kouba took over in the third and sat Round Rock down in order, including striking out Trevor Hauver looking to retire the side and faced the minimum again in the fourth while adding two more punchouts to his ledger.

Although Kouba induced a double play in the fifth to end the inning, Ezequiel Duran hit a solo home run to lead-off the frame as Round Rock extended their lead to, 5-0.

Sugar Land drew two walks in the bottom half as Luis Guillorme led off with a walk and César Salazar took a base on balls with two outs, but the Space Cowboys could not bring them in.

LHP Blake Weiman came on in the sixth and went three up, three down with two punchouts, including one to end the inning.

Zack Short slapped a single into left in the home half, the first Space Cowboy knock of the game, and moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch, but was left stranded.

Round Rock went up 10-0 in the seventh with a five-run frame, including a two-run home run from Kellen Strahm. Hauver hit a three-run homer in the ninth and Sugar Land went down in order in the home half, falling 13-0 on Sunday afternoon.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb singled in the eighth, his 15th game reaching base in his last 17 contests. Over that span, Whitcomb is 20-for-62 (.323) with eight doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and six walks.

- Zack Short singled in the sixth, his 15th time reaching base in his last 16 games. In that span, Short has three home runs, eight RBI, nine walks and nine runs scored.

- With 3.0 innings in relief, RHP Rhett Kouba leads Sugar Land relievers in innings pitched with 19.2.

- César Salazar took two walks on Sunday, his first multi-walk game of the season and first since August 31, 2024 against Salt Lake.

- Luis Guillorme took his 21st walk of the season in the fifth inning. Guillorme came into Sunday's games tied for seventh in the Pacific Coast League in walks.

- Sugar Land was shutout for the second time this season on Sunday, with the other coming on April 6 at Durham. The Space Cowboys have thrown four shutouts including two in their last seven games.

After their six-game home stand, the Space Cowboys head west and take on the Salt Lake Bees for six games. First pitch of game one is at 7:35 pm CT. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

