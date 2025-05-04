Today's Game Will Not be Played Due to Inclement Weather

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Today's contest between the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Salt Lake Bees will not be played due to inclement weather.

Tickets dated for Sunday, May 4, 2025, can be used as a rain check for all future 2025 Isotopes regular season home games for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability (excluding premium dates, July 4 and July 5). You must bring your ticket to the Isotopes Park Box Office starting Monday, May 5. Tickets may be exchanged at fans' convenience.

Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets until they know what game date they would like to attend. Exchanges must be made exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

Please click here for more weather information and our rain check policy.

Fans can purchase individual tickets to all remaining Isotopes home games here. Information on group outings can be found here.

The Isotopes return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers beginning, Tuesday, May 13 at 6:35 pm.

