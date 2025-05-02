Eighth Inning Rally Sparks Isotopes' Win Over Bees to Even Series

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - The Salt Lake Bees saw its eighth inning lead evaporate due to a four-run inning from the Isotopes to help secure the 5-2 win and even up the series at two games apiece.

Albuquerque Isotopes 5, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Ryan Rolison (3 - 1)

LP: Kenyon Yovan (1 - 2)

SV: Jaden Hill (1)

Game Summary

After both sides were retired in order in the first, Salt Lake got on the board first for the fourth game in a row in the series as Korey Holland drew a bases loaded walk that put the Bees up 1-0.

Albuquerque was able to knot things up in the third with Warming Bernabel driving in the tying run with an RBI single to left before Salt Lake starter Shaun Anderson was able to record an out against former Bee Keston Hiura with two on base.

In the sixth, Salt Lake broke the tie after 11 of its previous 12 hitters were retired as Chad Stevens sparked a two-out rally by reaching base with a walk and stealing second. Sebastian Rivero followed up with a single off the second base bag that allowed Stevens to score from second and give the Bees a 2-1 lead.

Anderson went on to finish the sixth while Michael Darrell-Hicks delivered a scoreless seventh to set up Kenyan Yovan in the eighth where danger struck from the Isotopes. With one out in the inning, five straight batters reached with Bernabel getting on with a walk followed by a pair of singles then back-to-back doubles that gave Albuquerque a 5-2 lead after a four-run inning.

Down to their last chance, the Bees were retired in order with Mitchell Daly and Zach Humphreys sat down on strikes giving the Isotopes a comeback victory with five-outs to spare.

Game Notes

The Bees dropped game four of the series allowing Albuquerque to even up the series at two games apiece.

Salt Lake scored the first run of the game for the fourth time in the series despite the Isotopes coming back with an eighth-inning rally handing the Bees their fourth loss when leading after seven innings.

Shaun Anderson delivered his second quality start of the season and third total for the Bees this season. Anderson tossed six innings of one run ball on five hits while striking out three. His one run allowed was the lowest given up this season and the first six-inning one-run outing since July 24, 2024 when pitching for Jacksonville.

Chad Stevens notched his third straight multi-hit game going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Stevens scored for the fourth time in five games and is batting a .438 in the series with seven hits, three RBI and four runs scored.

Sebastian Rivero went 1-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning. Rivero added his third hit in two games this series while driving in a run for the second consecutive game and hit safely for the 12th time in 14 games played this season.

Salt Lake collected its second-lowest hit total of the year, moving the Bees to 3-13 when having less hits than its opponent while going 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will look secure at least a series split in game five on Saturday night as Chase Silseth takes the ball for the Bees to face off against Carson Palmquist at 6:35 p.m. MST at Isotopes Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.