OKC Comets Game Notes - May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (13-17) at Oklahoma City Comets (21-9)

Game #31 of 150/First Half #31 of 75/Home #16 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Omar Cruz (0-1, 0.93) vs. OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (2-0, 5.29)

Friday, May 2, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets seek a third straight win when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took a 2-1 series lead Thursday and improved to a season-best 12 games above .500...Fireworks presented by OU Health are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game : The Comets swept both games of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon against El Paso, winning the first game, 4-3, on a walk-off inside-the-park home run by Ryan Ward before outscoring El Paso, 12-5, in the second game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso grabbed the first lead of the day during a back-and-forth Game 1 before the Comets answered in the third inning with RBI singles by James Outman and Hyeseong Kim. Later with El Paso leading, 3-2, in the sixth inning, Dalton Rushing tied the game with a pinch-hit RBI double. Then with two outs in the seventh inning, Ward sent a fly ball to the wall in left-center field and motored around the bases to score and complete a game-winning inside-the-park homer. In the second game, OKC built a 7-1 lead through three innings. The Comets scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning without a hit. Alex Freeland hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Esteury Ruiz added a RBI single in the third inning. El Paso's Bryce Johnson later connected on a bases-clearing double to cut OKC's lead to 7-4. OKC added five runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double by Austin Gauthier and a RBI single by Alex Freeland.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Nick Frasso (2-0) makes his fourth start and seventh appearance with OKC, including his second against El Paso this season...Frasso last pitched April 25 in Salt Lake, starting and pitching a season-high 4.0 innings, allowing three runs and two hits, including one homer, with a season-high four walks and one strikeout...Frasso had pitched 3.0 innings of relief in each of two previous outings, including in Game 2 of a doubleheader April 20 against Tacoma in which he closed out the game and allowed one run and two hits with two walks and one strikeout to earn the win...Frasso served as OKC's Opening Night starter in Sugar Land March 28 for his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery...He finished his 2023 season with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint...Frasso is rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America and came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 6-3 2024: 10-8 All-time: 66-53 At OKC: 36-23

The Comets and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season as they face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL schedule in 2025 after playing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...During the first series of the season between the teams April 1-6, Oklahoma City won the first four games before the Chihuahuas took the final two games. Ryan Ward led OKC with nine hits, while Alex Freeland had six RBI...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games...OKC took five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25 at home.

The Warden : Ryan Ward's inside-the-park walk-off homer in Game 1 Thursday was Oklahoma City's first walk-off home run since Jahmai Jones' solo homer April 2, 2023 for a 10-9 over Tacoma. Yesterday's homer was also OKC's first inside-the-park home run since James Outman hit one Aug. 18, 2024 at Las Vegas, and team's first at home since Jason Martin on July 23, 2022 against Sacramento...With the home run, Ward tied the Oklahoma City Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home run record as he collected the 60th homer of his OKC career to tie Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006). He is now up to six home runs this season - tied for the team lead and fourth in the PCL. Ward picked up a RBI in both games of yesterday's doubleheader and has nine RBI over his last five games to boost his career total with OKC to 219. He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list and is 11 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08)...He has reached base in 12 straight games and his 22 runs scored are tied for most among Comets players...Ward has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 15-for-43 (.349) with five multi-hit games, four home runs and 14 RBI. His current streak of five straight games with at least one RBI (nine total) is the longest by an OKC player this season.

Upward Trajectory : The Comets played their second doubleheader of the season yesterday and improved to 4-0 in doubleheader games after also sweeping both games against Tacoma April 20. The Comets own the best record in the Pacific Coast League and have now won 10 of their last 12 games, including four of their last five. At home, the team has won five of the last six...Oklahoma City has won each of its first five series of the season, winning five straight series for the first time since the 2023 season. OKC has not won six straight series since the PCL shifted to mainly six-game series in 2021 and last won more than five consecutive series when OKC started the 2015 season by winning seven series in a row April 9-May 7, 2015.

Dinger Details : OKC hit a home run in each game of the doubleheader and has now homered in five straight games (8 HR). This is OKC's second-longest stretch of consecutive games with a home run after homering in a season-best six straight games April 8-13 (18 HR)...The Comets have hit 33 home runs over the last 21 games - tied for most in the Minors with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights since April 8...Thirteen different Comets players have homered this season with four players hitting five or more.

The All Out Show: James Outman hit safely in both games Thursday, going a combined 3-for-5 with two RBI, two runs and a walk. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .389 (21x54) with 11 RBI, eight extra-base hits and 11 runs scored, and has reached base safely in 15 straight games for his longest on-base streak since a 16-game on-base streak with Oklahoma City July 4-27, 2022...Outman was named PCL Player of the Week by MiLB Monday for the period of April 22-27, becoming the second Comets player to receive a weekly MiLB honor this season (Michael Chavis, April 8-13). Throughout the week, Outman went 12-for-26 with two home runs, three doubles and five RBI.

Free Bird: In Game 2 Thursday, Alex Freeland hit his third home run of the season, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored two runs. He also drew a walk and scored a run in Game 1. He leads OKC with 38 hits, 12 doubles and 28 RBI this season, while ranking tied for second with 16 walks. His season hit and RBI totals rank third in the PCL while his 12 doubles and 15 extra-base hits are tied for fourth-most in the league...In Game 2, he tallied his team-leading 14th multi-hit game and team-leading eighth multi-RBI game.

Balls and Strikes: Oklahoma City's pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts in Game 1, led by eight from starting pitcher Landon Knack who tied the season-high mark by a Comets pitcher (Carlos Duran, March 29 at Sugar Land). The dozen K's were the most by OKC pitchers in a game since April 15 against Tacoma when they had 13 strikeouts and marked the fifth time overall this season OKC had 12 or more strikeouts in a game...In Game 2, the Comets and Chihuahuas combined for 17 walks over the seven-inning game. OKC has issued at least six walks in four straight games (29 BB) and have allowed eight or more walks in nine games this season. OKC's 174 walks allowed are most in the Minors.

The Flying Comets: OKC was held to one stolen base across two games Thursday but paces the PCL with 51 steals in 30 games, leading the league by 13. Over the last 10 games, the Comets have swiped 24 bags and are 24-for-28 in their stolen base attempts, picking up at least two stolen bases in seven of the 10 games...Esteury Ruiz (14 SB) and Hyeseong Kim (13 SB) rank first and second, respectively, in the PCL in steals.

Around the Horn : Dalton Rushing hit safely in both games for the Comets Thursday afternoon, going a combined 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Rushing has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-11 with three doubles, and is batting .450 (9x20) over his last six games with one home run and four doubles...Kody Hoese went 3-for-4 with a double, three walks and scored three runs across the doubleheader yesterday and has hit safely in a season-best four straight games (5x12)...Esteury Ruiz's overall 19-game on-base streak came to an end during Game 1 Thursday, which was the third-longest of the season in the PCL. That included reaching base in 17 straight games with OKC for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season...Including Game 1 yesterday, 10 of OKC's 30 games this season have been decided in a final at-bat (7-3).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.