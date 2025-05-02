Amendt Shuts the Door on Sacramento in Extras, Reno Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (17-13) extended their winning streak to seven games in a 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Sacramento River Cats (14-16), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.

It was a tightly contested matchup through nine innings, but the Aces capitalized in the 10th when Sacramento issued three walks and committed a costly error, allowing Reno to plate the go-ahead run.

Kyle Amendt put away Sacramento in the bottom of the 10th, earning his first save of the season after a clean frame. The right-hander struck out one and walked none, continuing his dominant run out of the bullpen. He has yet to allow an earned run in 13 2/3 innings this season, tallying 17 strikeouts and just four walks.

The rest of Reno's bullpen played a crucial role in the win. Taylor Rashi, Jake Rice, and Christian Montes De Oca combined for four scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out six and allowing only one walk. The Aces' bullpen has been elite to start the year, leading the league with a 3.56 ERA, along with 47 walks and 152 strikeouts.

River Cats starter Carson Whisenhunt held the Aces in check through seven strong innings. However, he struggled to sit down Aramis Garcia, who blasted two home runs off the left-hander, including a game-tying shot in the top of the seventh. Garcia has been red-hot at the plate, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a double, three home runs, three RBIs, and six walks over his last four games.

Yu-Min Lin impressed in his first start of the season for Reno, limiting Sacramento to two runs on five hits across five sharp innings. The southpaw issued no walks and struck out three. Lin is expected to play a key role for Reno this year after posting a 4.28 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 33 walks over 94 2/3 innings (19 starts) with the Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2023.

The Aces will aim to keep their winning streak alive in Friday's matchup against the River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Aramis Garica: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Yu-Min Lin: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Aces Bullpen: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.