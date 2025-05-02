Shay Whitcomb Named Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player for April

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - INF Shay Whitcomb has been selected as the Houston Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month for April, the Houston Astros announced on Friday. Highlight's of Whitcomb's month can be found here.

In April, Whitcomb slashed .255/.349/.574/.923 in 25 games with 12 doubles, six home runs, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored,13 walks and a stolen base. He led the Astros' Minor League System in doubles, home runs, RBI, slugging, OPS, total bases (54) and extra-base hits (18), was tied for the organizational lead in hits and was third in runs scored.

The Astros Minor League Player of the Year in 2024 had a 15-game on-base streak from April 5 to 25 going 13-for-56 with five doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and 10 walks. On the year, Whitcomb is slashing .243/.328/.533/.861 in 28 games and ranks second in the Pacific Coast League in doubles (13) and extra-base hits (19), tied for fourth in home runs and seventh in total bases (57).

Houston selected Whitcomb in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of UC San Diego and he is currently rated as the Astros #16 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The infielder earned Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month twice last season in back-to-back months in May and June. He took home Triple-A National Championship MVP honors in 2024 going 3-for-5 with a double and 3 RBI along with being named a Pacific Coast League All-Star to cap off a stellar season where he set the Sugar Land single-season RBI (91) franchise record. Whitcomb's contract was selected by the Astros on August 16 and went 9-for-41with three doubles, five RBI, a run scored and five walks in 20 games.

