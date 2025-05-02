Aces Fall, 3-2, to River Cats, Drop Seven-Game Winning Streak

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (17-14) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (15-16), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Friday night at Sutter Health Park.

Yilber Diaz had an up-and-down outing on the mound. The right-hander struggled through the first two innings, issuing five walks and giving up three runs. He settled in afterward, tossing three scoreless frames and striking out six in that run. Diaz finished with a season-high nine strikeouts, allowing three runs over five innings with six total walks. If he can harness his raw talent consistently, the promising prospect has the potential to replicate his dominant 2024 form.

Jordan Lawlar enjoyed yet another great night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The top prospect extended his hitting streak to 12 games with the performance, going 26-for-51 (.510) with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 18 RBI over that stretch.

Connor Kaiser launched his first home run of the season in the loss-a solo shot off Trevor McDonald in the third inning. The infielder has been a steady contributor this year, slashing .213/.330/.333 with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the River Cats, with first pitch scheduled for 6:37 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 1 2B

Connor Kaiser: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

