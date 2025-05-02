Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/2 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Fraze (NR) vs. Las Vegas RHP Jack Cushing (2-0, 2.49)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Dropped their fifth-straight game, falling 10-3 in Las Vegas on Thursday night...the Aviators led 5-0 after six innings, plating a run in the first and third innings, scoring two in the fifth and one more in the sixth...Tacoma scored its first runs in the seventh inning as Jacob Nottingham walked, followed by singles from Colin Davis and Jack Lopez, which led to a two-out, two-run base hit by Spencer Packard, that made it 5-2...in the eighth inning, Austin Shenton homered for the third time in four games, which cut the deficit to 5-3...in the bottom of the eighth, though, Las Vegas put up five runs to take a 10-3 lead that they would take to the finish, taking the first three games of the series.

STUCK IN A FRAZE: RHP Nick Fraze will make his Rainiers debut tonight in Las Vegas...Fraze opened the season with Double-A Arkansas...in four starts, he went 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA, allowing five runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings, walking four and striking out 11...originally drafted by Toronto in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Fraze pitched four seasons in the Blue Jays system, reaching Triple-A Buffalo in 2023 and 2024...last season, between Double-A New Hampshire and Buffalo, Fraze made 34 appearances (eight starts), going 1-4 with a 4.03 ERA (76.0 IP/34 ER), walking 26 and striking out 70, holding opponents to a .228 average.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.35 ground out/air out ratio...the 298 outs the Rainiers have gotten on the ground are the most in the circuit, 25 more than the next-closest team (El Paso - 273)...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 20 home runs this year, the fewest in the PCL and one short of the fewest in Triple-A (Toledo - 18)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just twice in the 30 games they've played...the 35 runs allowed by the Rainiers from home runs are the second-fewest in the PCL (Oklahoma City - 34).

CANZONE CASHES IN AT VEGAS: OF Dominic Canzone has homered in each of his first two games off the Injured List, hitting his 13th career homer at Las Vegas on Wednesday night, the most for any visiting player at Las Vegas since 2005...his 1.072 slugging percentage and 1.540 OPS are also the best for any player (Las Vegas or visiting) at Las Vegas with at least 30 at-bats since 2005...his 1.072 slugging percentage is exactly .200 points higher than the next-closest: Reno's Ildemaro Vargas - .872...overall, Canzone's 13 long balls in Las Vegas are tied for the 17th-most by any player (Las Vegas or visiting) since 2005.

LOCKLEAR IS LOCKED IN: In his last 17 games, Tyler Locklear has hit .343 (23x67) with eight doubles and a home run, driving in 13 runs...his 23 hits in that time are tied for the fourth-most in the Pacific Coast League...Locklear has also been getting it done in two-strike counts, hitting .306 (15x49) with two strikes...his 15 hits with two strikes are tied for the seventh-most in minor league baseball...seven of Locklear's 11 doubles have come with two strikes...Locklear's eight extra-base hits with two strikes are tied for the most in minor league baseball.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 20 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks seventh among PCL hitters in walks, but is in a four-way tie for the lead among all catchers in affiliated baseball (Majors and minors)...Ford is also on a 14-game on-base streak, the second-longest for a Rainier this season, trailing only Cole Young's 15-gamer from April 2-18...over that streak, Ford has a .409 on-base percentage...Ford drew a walk in 14 of the 17 April games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season.

SAY HELLO TO OUR NEW FRIENDS: Among a handful of roster moves made by Tacoma on Tuesday, there were two new players added to the roster: RHP Nick Fraze and RHP Bryan Shaw...Fraze was transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas, where he made four starts, going 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA, allowing five runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings, walking four and striking out 11...Shaw comes to Tacoma after signing a minor league contract with Seattle...he opened the 2025 season with Triple-A Louisville (CIN), where he made four relief appearances, going 0-0 with a 27.00 ERA, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits in 1.2 innings, walking four and striking out one....the Rainiers also added INF Nik McClaughry from the ACL Mariners on Wednesday...McClaughry has yet to appear in a game this season, after hitting .149 with 10 doubles, two triples and a home run in 83 games with High-A Fort Wayne in 2024.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on April 13...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made six appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Tuesday, throwing 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on three hits, with no walks or strikeouts...in his six appearances, he has allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits, walking two and striking out five in 5.1 innings.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had yesterday off as they travel to Texas for the start of a three-game series with the Rangers, followed by three games in Sacramento against the Athletics.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2025

