Comets Take Two from El Paso

May 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets swept both games of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon against the El Paso Chihuahuas, winning the first game, 4-3, on a walk-off inside-the-park home run by Ryan Ward before outscoring El Paso, 12-5, in the second game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

El Paso grabbed the first lead of the day during a back-and-forth Game 1 before the Comets answered with two runs in the third inning on a two-out RBI single by James Outman followed by a RBI single by Hyeseong Kim. Later with El Paso leading, 3-2, Dalton Rushing entered the game for the Comets as a pinch-hitter and lined a RBI double into the right field corner to knot the score at 3-3 in the sixth inning. Then with two outs in the seventh inning, Ward sent a fly ball to the wall in left-center field and motored around the bases to score and complete a game-winning inside-the-park homer for the Comets.

In the second game, OKC built a 7-1 lead through three innings. After El Paso took the first lead, the Comets responded with four runs in the bottom of the first inning without a hit, scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk, balk and two sacrifice flies. Alex Freeland hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Esteury Ruiz added a RBI single in the third inning. With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, El Paso's Bryce Johnson connected on a bases-clearing double to cut OKC's lead to three runs. The Comets then added five runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run double by Austin Gauthier and a RBI single by Alex Freeland before the Chihuahuas scored a run in the sixth inning.

Of Note:

-The Comets played their second doubleheader of the season and second of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 in doubleheader games after also sweeping both games of an April 20 doubleheader against Tacoma.

-With Thursday's sweep, Oklahoma City took a 2-1 lead in the six-game series against El Paso. The Comets have now won 10 of their last 12 games, including four of the last five games.

-Ryan Ward hit Oklahoma City's first walk-off home run since Jahmai Jones' solo homer April 2, 2023 for a 10-9 OKC win and secured the Comets' third walk-off victory of the season...Ward's homer was also OKC's first inside-the-park home run since James Outman hit one Aug. 18, 2024 at Las Vegas.

-With his home run in Game 1, Ward tied the Oklahoma City Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home run record as he collected the 60th homer of his OKC career to tie Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006). He is now up to six home runs this season - tied for the team lead. Ward picked up a RBI in both games of the doubleheader to boost his career total to 219. He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list and is 11 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08).

-James Outman and Kody Hoese each led OKC with a combined three hits apiece across the doubleheader. Outman went 3-for-5 with two RBI, scored two runs, drew a walk and had a stolen base, while Hoese went 3-for-4 with a double, three walks and scored three runs. Outman has now hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .389 (21-for-54) with 11 RBI and 11 runs scored.

-In Game 2, Alex Freeland hit his third home run of the season in the second inning, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored two runs. He also drew a walk and scored a run in Game 1. He leads OKC with 38 hits and 28 RBI this season.

-With a home run in each game Thursday, the Comets have now homered in five straight games (8 HR) and have hit 33 home runs over the last 21 games.

-Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing each hit safely in both games for the Comets with Rushing collecting a double in both games.

-Oklahoma City's pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts in Game 1, led by eight from starting pitcher Landon Knack who tied the season-high mark by a Comets pitcher. The dozen K's were the most by OKC pitchers in a game since April 15 against Tacoma when they had 13 strikeouts and marked the fifth time overall this season OKC had 12 or more strikeouts in a game.

-In Game 2, the Comets and Chihuahuas combined for 17 walks over the seven-inning game.

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against the Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Fireworks presented by OU Health are scheduled to follow the game. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.