Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Albuquerque

May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Game 1 - Albuquerque Isotopes 3, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Diego Castillo (1 - 0) LP: Kenyon Yovan (1 - 1)

Salt Lake took a 2-0 lead with runs in the sixth and seventh innings, highlighted by a Chuckie Robinson triple and some well-executed small ball. However, they missed multiple scoring opportunities. Albuquerque tied the game in the bottom of the seventh after Caden Dana exited, then won it 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off double by Sam Hilliard.

Game 2 - Salt Lake Bees 6, Albuquerque Isotopes 3

WP: Dakota Hudson (2 - 0) LP: Anthony Molina (0 - 4) SV: Héctor Neris (1)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead and held off multiple Albuquerque comebacks to win 6-3. Key contributions came from Matthew Lugo, Sebastián Rivero (who homered), and Zach Humphreys, who had two clutch RBI singles. After starter Dakota Hudson threw five solid innings, the Bees' bullpen shut the door with four scoreless frames. Héctor Neris earned the save, sealing Hudson's second win of the season.

Game 3 - Salt Lake Bees 8, Albuquerque Isotopes 3

WP: Victor Mederos (1 - 0) LP: Andrew Quezada (0 - 2)

Salt Lake jumped ahead early with a pair of first-inning runs and never looked back in an 8-3 win over Albuquerque. Niko Kavadas and Matthew Lugo sparked the offense, with Lugo driving in two and Chad Stevens and Chuckie Robinson also contributing key RBIs. The Bees added two three-run innings-one in the third and another in the eighth, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Zach Humphreys. Despite a small Isotopes rally in the middle innings, Salt Lake's bullpen held strong to secure the win.

Game 4 - Albuquerque Isotopes 5, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Ryan Rolison (3 - 1) LP: Kenyon Yovan (1 - 2) SV: Jaden Hill (1)

Salt Lake took an early 1-0 lead with a bases-loaded walk and later reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the sixth after a two-out rally sparked by Chad Stevens. Starter Shaun Anderson pitched six strong innings, but the Bees' bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Albuquerque stormed ahead with a four-run eighth inning, highlighted by five straight batters reaching base. Salt Lake went down quietly in the ninth, sealing a 5-2 comeback win for the Isotopes.

Game 5 - Salt Lake Bees 6, Albuquerque Isotopes 4

WP: Chase Silseth (3 - 1) LP: Luis Peralta (0 - 1) SV: Héctor Neris (2)

The Bees overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Isotopes 6-4 in a back-and-forth battle. J.D. Davis sparked the comeback with a two-run double, and Matthew Lugo delivered a go-ahead two-run homer in the later innings. Albuquerque's Ryan Ritter cut into the lead with a solo shot, but Salt Lake tacked on an insurance run via a balk. Héctor Neris closed it out in the ninth, giving the Bees a 3-2 lead in the series.

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Tuesday, May 6 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP AJ Blubaugh vs RHP Caden Dana

Wednesday, May 7 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP Tyler Ivey vs LHP Jake Eder

Thursday, May 8 - 6:35 p.m.

RHP Miguel Ullola vs RHP Victor Mederos

Friday, May 9 - 6:35 p.m.

LHP Colton Gordon vs RHP Shaun Anderson

Saturday, May 10 - 6:35 p.m.

LHP Brandon Walter vs RHP Chase Silseth

Sunday, May 11 - 12:05 p.m.

RHP AJ Blubaugh vs RHP Caden Dana

