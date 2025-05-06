Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/6 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (2-0, 2.96) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Ragsdale (2-2, 8.10)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Luis F. Castillo - Designated for assignment

ADD UTL Samad Taylor (#2) - optioned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Lost the series finale in Las Vegas on Sunday 6-4, getting swept in the six-game series...the Rainiers got on the board in the first inning, thanks to a two-run home run from Dominic Canzone...in the top of the third inning, the Rainiers plated another run when Cole Young hit an RBI single to score Jack López, giving Tacoma a 3-0 lead...George Kirby made his first rehab start with Tacoma, firing 3.0 innings and allowing just one run to score in the bottom of the third inning on a solo home run from Carlos Cortes, cutting the Rainiers lead to 3-1...after the Aviators scored another run in the fifth, it was a four-run sixth inning that gave them a 6-3 lead...the Rainiers got one more run in the eighth inning on Canzone's second homer of the day, but that would be the final run in the 6-4 loss.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday...Canzone went 7-for-19 (.368 average) with one double, four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...he also had a 1.053 slugging percentage and a 1.453 OPS...among qualified PCL hitters last week, Canzone led the league in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases, while tied for the lead with five extra-base hits and tied for fourth in runs...Canzone homered in each of his first two games off the injured list on Tuesday and Wednesday, then smacked a pair of long balls on Sunday, making him the third PCL hitter with two multi-homer games (the others: Albuquerque's Yanquiel Fernández and Oklahoma City's James Outman).

RETURN OF SLAMMIN' SAMAD: UTL Samad Taylor was optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday, following his first stint with the Seattle Mariners this season...Taylor's contract was selected on April 29 and appeared in four games with the Mariners, going 1-for-8 with a run scored...In 24 games with Tacoma before getting the call-up, Taylor hit .321 with five doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases...Taylor still ranks among PCL league leaders in slugging percentage (7th - .560), OPS (7th - .949) and batting average (9th - .321).

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Dominic Canzone's home run in the first inning on Sunday marked the 11th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 11-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .282 with a .825 team OPS...in that span, the 40 extra-base hits (25 doubles, one triple and 14 home runs) are the third-most in Triple-A...Canzone's home run also extended a team home run streak to seven straight games, the longest of the season for Tacoma, which have homered 12 times in their last seven games...the seven-game homer streak is tied for the third-longest in the PCL this season.

FLEMING FIRES STRIKES: Over his last eight appearances, RHP Josh Fleming has not issued a walk, marking the longest streak in the PCL without a walk this season...in his last eight outings, Fleming has thrown 12.1 innings, allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out five without issuing a free pass...Fleming's five walks issued this season are tied for the seventh-fewest among PCL relievers who have thrown at least 15.0 innings.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND : Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.32 ground out/air out ratio...the 321 outs the Rainiers have gotten on the ground are the most in the circuit, 21 more than the next-closest team (El Paso - 300)...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 24 home runs this year, tied for the fewest in the PCL and three short of the fewest in Triple-A (Iowa and Toledo - 21)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just three times in the 33 games they've played...the 39 runs allowed by the Rainiers from home runs are the third-fewest in the PCL.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 21 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks seventh among PCL hitters in walks, but ranks fourth among all catchers in affiliated baseball (Majors and minors)...Ford is also on a 17-game on-base streak, the longest for a Rainier this season, beating Cole Young's 15-gamer from April 2-18...over the streak, Ford has a .392 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 14 of the 22 games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners lost 7-6 in 11 innings against the Athletics on Monday night...JP Crawford, Rowdy Tellez and Ben Williamson each registered multi-hit games, accounting for six of the Mariners' eight hits...Seattle scored four of their six runs in the third inning, taking a 4-2 lead...the Mariners then trailed 5-4 in the eighth, but Williamson drove in the tying run to help force extra innings...teams traded runs in the 10th inning, but Seattle was held off the board in the 11th, allowing the Athletics to pull away a walk-off win.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.