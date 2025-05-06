Aces Drop Series Opener in Blowout Loss to Aviators
May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (18-16) were shut down by the Las Vegas Aviators (24-10), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in a 15-0 loss in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.
Reno could only muster six hits in the loss, including doubles by Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander. Lawlar, the Diamondbacks' #1 prospect, has been one of the best players in the Pacific Coast League this season, slashing .354/.436/.638 with six home runs and 30 RBI in 32 games.
The Aces will bounce back in Wednesday's matchup against the Aviators, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-4, 1 2B
Blaze Alexander: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB
