Aces Drop Series Opener in Blowout Loss to Aviators

May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (18-16) were shut down by the Las Vegas Aviators (24-10), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in a 15-0 loss in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno could only muster six hits in the loss, including doubles by Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander. Lawlar, the Diamondbacks' #1 prospect, has been one of the best players in the Pacific Coast League this season, slashing .354/.436/.638 with six home runs and 30 RBI in 32 games.

The Aces will bounce back in Wednesday's matchup against the Aviators, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-4, 1 2B

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB

