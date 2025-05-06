Flint, Lugo Spark Offense in High-Scoring Win over Sugar Land

May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees won its third series opener of the season with a 10-8 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys after scoring all 10 runs across the first five innings on Tuesday night at the Ballpark at America First Square.

Salt Lake Bees 10, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8

WP: Caden Dana (3 - 2)

LP: AJ Blubaugh (2 - 3)

SV: Kenyon Yovan (1)

Game Summary

The Space Cowboys wasted no time getting accustomed to their first visit to the Ballpark at America First Square, as Shay Whitcomb launched a first-inning home run off Caden Dana-the first opening frame homer Dana had allowed since June 30, 2024-giving Sugar Land an early 1-0 lead.

Salt Lake quickly responded. Carter Kieboom tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, and Tucker Flint, in his first home game, smashed a two-run homer in the second to flip the script and put the Bees ahead, 3-1.

After surrendering the homer, Dana settled in, retiring five straight batters-including three strikeouts-before Kenedy Corona opened the third with a double to center. Dana stranded the runner, keeping the lead intact.

The Bees broke the game open in the fourth. Ryan Noda drew his second walk of the night, and with two outs, Flint followed with another walk to put two on. Yolmer Sánchez then roped his sixth double of the season into the right-center gap, driving in Noda and moving Flint to third. Matthew Lugo followed with a booming triple to the same alley, clearing the bases and stretching the Bees' lead to 6-1.

Sugar Land chipped away in the fifth. Quincy Hamilton clubbed a three-run homer-his second of the game off Dana-matching a career high allowed for the 21-year-old pitcher and cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Salt Lake answered right back in the bottom of the inning. They sent nine to the plate and scored four more runs. Chuckie Robinson's fielder's choice brought in two runs after a throwing error by Luis Castro, followed by a Zach Humphreys sacrifice fly and another RBI double from Flint, pushing the lead to 10-4.

Dana finished strong, retiring his final eight batters before handing things over to Mason Erla, who kept Sugar Land off the board in the eighth.

Things got tense in the ninth. Endrys Briceno gave up a three-run homer to Kenedy Corona, then Zack Short added an RBI single to pull the Cowboys within two. With the tying run at the plate, Kenyon Yovan entered and struck out Shay Whitcomb to shut the door and preserve the win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake improved to 15-18 with the win, securing its fourth victory in the last five games and earning its sixth win of the season when allowing four or more runs. The Bees reached double-digit runs for the third time this year, remaining unbeaten at 3-0 when scoring 10 or more.

Tucker Flint had his best performance in a Bees uniform since joining the team on May 1 in Albuquerque. He launched his first home run with Salt Lake and recorded his second three-RBI game at the Triple-A level, with the previous one coming on September 8 against Sacramento. Flint also logged his first two-hit game of the year between Rocket City and Salt Lake and was one of three Bees to drive in multiple runs in the game.

Matthew Lugo continued his hot streak, going 2-for-4 with his first triple of the season. Lugo registered his 10th hit with an exit velocity above 105 mph and has now reached base in 22 of his last 23 games. Tuesday marked his fourth multi-hit effort in the last five games.

Ryan Noda reached base five times, drawing three walks and scoring twice. He has now reached via walk or hit-by-pitch in seven of his last nine games. The three walks marked his second game this season with at least three and fifth with at least two. Noda also scored a season-high three runs, his most in a game since July 13, 2024-also against Sugar Land while with Las Vegas.

Caden Dana earned his third win of the season, matching a season-high with seven innings pitched and striking out seven, his second-highest total this year. It was Dana's second walk-free outing of the season and the fifth time in six starts he held opponents to five hits or fewer.

Salt Lake's pitching staff issued just two walks, both coming in the ninth inning. It was the 10th time this season the Bees allowed two or fewer free passes in a game.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will look to make it three in a row on Wednesday as south paw Jake Eder gets the ball for the Bees to face off against Tyler Ivey in game two of the six-game set at the Ballpark at America First Square at 6:35 p.m.

