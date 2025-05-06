OKC Falls to Albuquerque Rally

May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets led through seven innings before the Albuquerque Isotopes closed the game with six unanswered runs to send the Comets to a 6-2 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (22-12) took the lead in the fifth inning on a RBI double by Michael Chavis. In the sixth inning, Justin Dean hit a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Okey for a 2-0 Comets lead. After being held scoreless through seven innings, the Isotopes broke out with four runs in the eighth inning on a RBI double by Sam Hilliard, sacrifice fly and two-run single by Austin Nola. In the ninth inning, Ryan Ritter connected on a two-run home run for a 6-2 advantage.

Of Note:

-The Comets lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land...OKC has now lost three straight home games for the second time this season after also doing so April 5-6 against El Paso and April 15 against Tacoma...The Comets opened a series with a loss for the fourth time through the first seven series of 2025.

-Tuesday marked the third straight game the Comets' offense was held to two runs. OKC was last held to two runs or less in consecutive games Sept. 5-8, 2024 during a four-game stretch (5 R) against Sugar Land... Oklahoma City left 12 runners on base Tuesday and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

-The Comets suffered their third loss of the season when leading after seven innings, falling to 16-3 in those games.

-Dalton Rushing went 2-for-5 as he has hit safely in seven of his last eight games (9x25) and has reached base in a season-best eight consecutive games.

-Michael Chavis went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and RBI for his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

-Ryan Ward and Esteury Ruiz (2) each recorded stolen bases for the Comets as they boosted their league-leading team total to 58 stolen bases this season.

-Oklahoma City's pitching staff had allowed a total of seven runs over the previous three games before allowing six runs over the final two innings Tuesday...The four runs allowed by OKC in the eighth inning marked the eighth time this season a Comets opponent scored four or more runs in a single inning.

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against the Isotopes with a Field Trip Day game starting at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2025

