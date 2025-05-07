OKC Comets Game Notes - May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (14-19) at Oklahoma City Comets (22-12)

Game #35 of 150/First Half #35 of 75/Home #20 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Andrew Quezada (0-2, 10.57) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 3.86)

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets look to snap their three-game losing skid - their longest of the season - when they continue their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 11:05 a.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Today is a field trip day and Oklahoma City is 9-3 in day games so far this season, including 4-0 in games with a first pitch time of noon or earlier.

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Comets led through seven innings before the Albuquerque Isotopes closed the game with six unanswered runs to send the Comets to a 6-2 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took the lead in the fifth inning on a RBI double by Michael Chavis. In the sixth inning, Justin Dean hit a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Okey for a 2-0 Comets lead. After being held scoreless through seven innings, the Isotopes broke out with four runs in the eighth inning on a RBI double by Sam Hilliard, sacrifice fly and two-run single by Austin Nola. In the ninth inning, Ryan Ritter connected on a two-run home run for a 6-2 advantage.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Bobby Miller (1-1) makes his fifth start and sixth appearance of the season with the Comets...He last started and pitched 4.0 innings in Game 2 of a doubleheader against El Paso May 1, allowing four runs on three hits and tying his season- and career-high mark with six walks and a season-low one strikeout. He did not factor into decision of OKC's 12-5 win...He started and pitched 5.0 innings April 22 in Salt Lake to match his longest outing of the season, allowing two runs and two hits, including a home run, with five walks and three strikeouts and picked up his first win in OKC's 4-3 road victory...Miller pitched 3.0 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 16 against Colorado, allowing six runs and eight hits including back-to-back homers - involving a grand slam - with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was optioned to OKC the following day...Although PCL opponents are batting just .151 (11x73) against him, Miller has allowed 22 walks in 21.0 innings...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Isotopes : 2025: 0-1 2024: 16-8 All-time: 154-128 At OKC: 84-57

The Isotopes travel to OKC for the first of three series between the teams in 2025 after the teams played one another 24 times during the first half of last season...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 against Albuquerque last season and winning three of the four series between the teams...Trey Sweeney racked up 34 hits and 31 RBI against the Isotopes last season, including seven home runs, while Ryan Ward hit 11 homers in the season series...OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...On April 25, 2024 OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and OKC tallied double-digit runs against the Isotopes seven times last season...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three season series...Including last night, OKC has lost five of the last seven home games against the Isotopes.

Stuck in Orbit : The Comets have lost a season-high three consecutive games after El Paso closed out the previous series against OKC with back-to-back victories and Albuquerque won Tuesday night's series opener. Oklahoma City now has three straight losses for the first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land...This is the second time the Comets have lost three consecutive home games this season after also doing so April 5-6 against El Paso and April 15 against Tacoma...Oklahoma City has not lost four straight games since July 5-10, 2024 - also the last time OKC lost four straight home games...Yesterday, the Comets lost a third straight home series opener and fell to 3-4 in series openers overall...Before the current skid, the Comets were 11-2 in the previous 13 games...The Comets are still one of two PCL teams with 20 or more victories. However, the Comets have dropped to second place in the overall PCL standings, while Las Vegas has surged into first place to overtake the Comets with 10 straight wins.

Returning to Earth : Last night marked the third straight game the Comets offense was held to two runs after that happened just two times total within the first 31 games of the season. OKC was last held to two runs or less in three games Sept. 5-8, 2024 when OKC scored a total of five runs over a four-game stretch against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City left 12 runners on base Tuesday, tying their season high in a nine-inning game, and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position...The Comets recorded two extra-base hits last night and have just four total over the last three games. OKC has also been held without a home run in three straight games to equal the team's season-high stretch without a homer (April 2-4). Entering Saturday, the Comets had hit 36 home runs over the previous 22 games...Following James Outman's two-run homer in the sixth inning Friday, the Comets have batted .188 (19x101) and scored six runs across the last 29 innings, with no multi-run innings...Overall this season, the Comets' 205 runs scored and 318 hits rank third-most in the PCL, while OKC's 41 homers through 34 games are tied with Las Vegas for second-most in the league behind Reno's 42. OKC's 41 homers are also tied for third-most in the Minors to start the season.

The Flying Comets : The Comets stole three more bases Tuesday as they boosted their league-leading team total to 58 stolen bases this season. Their total also ranks fourth-highest among all Triple-A teams. The Comets have 31 stolen bases over the last 14 games (31-for-36), including two or more swipes in nine of those games and three or more steals seven times...Three of the league's top 10 in steals this season have played with the Comets. Esteury Ruiz leads the league with 18 stolen bases this season, including 17 with Oklahoma City and one from when he started the season with Las Vegas. Hyeseong Kim, currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has 13 steals with OKC - second-most in the PCL - while Justin Dean has seven stolen bases...Last night Ruiz recorded his sixth multi-steal game of the season.

Hold on Loosely : In each of OKC's last three losses, the Comets led in the sixth inning or later before their opponent came back to win. In each of OKC's last two losses, the Comets built a lead and held their opponent scoreless through seven innings before going on to lose both games. Oklahoma City is now 16-3 this season when leading after seven innings, with two of those three losses coming Sunday and Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Last season, Oklahoma City went 67-1 when leading a game after seven innings. Last night was also the team's fourth loss of the year when leading after six innings, compared to three losses all of last season...In the last two games combined, opponents have gone 8-for-49 (.163) with no runs between the first and seventh innings, only to then go 10-for-21 (.476) with nine runs between the eighth and ninth innings...Of the eight times the Comets have allowed four or more runs in one inning this season, five of them have been in the eighth or ninth innings...OKC's 10 blown saves this season are tied with El Paso and Round Rock for most in the PCL.

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing went 2-for-5 last night and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .360 (9x25) with four doubles, eight walks, six runs scored and three RBI. He has reached base at least twice in seven consecutive starts, posting a .500 OBP in that span (OB 16/32 PA)...Over his last 10 games Rushing is batting .382 (13x34) with one home run and five doubles.

The Warden : Ryan Ward set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home run record with a solo blast Friday, as he collected the 61st homer of his OKC career to break a tie with Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006)...He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list for RBI with 221 and is now nine RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08).

Around the Horn : Julian Fernández pitched a season-high 2.2 innings of scoreless relief last night, retiring all eight batters he faced. He has not allowed a run over his last five outings, totaling 7.0 IP...Esteury Ruiz has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with a plate appearance, collecting 15 hits (15x45), scoring 10 runs and stealing 12 bases. He has reached base in 22 of his 23 games with OKC this season...The six extra-base hits by Albuquerque last night tied an opponent season high and were the most allowed by the Comets since April 8 at Round Rock...Today is Austin Gauthier's 26th birthday. He made his Triple-A debut one year ago today in Sugar Land.

