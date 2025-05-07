Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

May 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/7 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-1, 2.25) vs. Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt (2-2, 4.50)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL INF Nik McClaughry - transferred from Tacoma to ACL Mariners

ADD INF Axel Sanchez (#4) - transferred from Everett to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

THE RAINIERS: Gave up three of their four runs allowed in the sixth inning in a 4-2 loss to Sacramento, dealing Tacoma its ninth-straight loss...the Rainiers took the lead in the first inning after Cole Young hit a triple to right-center field and scored on an error to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead...Sacramento leveled the score in the third inning on a Grant McCray sacrifice fly...tied at one after five innings, Sacramento took the lead in the sixth, getting four extra-base hits to score three runs, taking a 4-1 lead...the Rainiers loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but only plated one run, falling 4-2 in the series opener.

CUTTING DOWN ON K'S : After striking out seven times on Tuesday, the Rainiers have extended their streak of 10-or-fewer strikeouts to 10 games, the longest streak in the PCL this season and the tied for the third-longest in Triple-A...the Rainiers have struck out 252 times this season, the fewest in the PCL and tied for the third-fewest in Triple-A...the 10-game streak is the longest for the Rainiers since August 22-31, 2018, which was also a 10-game streak...the next-longest streak came just a week earlier, a 13-game stretch from August 2-15, 2018.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday...Canzone went 7-for-19 (.368 average) with one double, four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...he also had a 1.053 slugging percentage and a 1.453 OPS...among qualified PCL hitters last week, Canzone led the league in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases, while tied for the lead with five extra-base hits and tied for fourth in runs...Canzone is now on a six-game hitting streak, tied for the second-longest by a Rainier this season...in his last six games, Canzone is hitting .391 (9x23) with two doubles, four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...his streak trails only Rhylan Thomas' seven-game streak from April 11-18 for the longest on the team.

ON THE SKID: Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Sacramento extended the Rainiers' losing streak to nine games, their longest losing skid since dropping nine-straight from July 17-26, 2018...however, during their current skid, the Rainiers have hit the second-most home runs in the PCL (12) and of the 75.1 innings over the nine games, the Rainiers have been either tied or in the lead for 34.1 innings...the Rainiers have also turned the second-most double plays in Triple-A in that time (nine)...Tacoma has been out-scored 55-28 over their last nine games.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Cole Young's triple in the first inning on Tuesday marked the 12th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 12-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .278 with a .818 team OPS...in that span, the 42 extra-base hits (26 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs) are tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A.

FLEMING FIRES STRIKES: Over his last eight appearances, RHP Josh Fleming has not issued a walk, marking the longest streak in the PCL without a walk this season...in his last eight outings, Fleming has thrown 12.1 innings, allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out five without issuing a free pass...Fleming's five walks issued this season are tied for the fourth-fewest among PCL relievers who have thrown at least 15.0 innings.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.28 ground out/air out ratio...the 329 outs the Rainiers have gotten on the ground are the most in the circuit, 20 more than the next-closest team (El Paso - 309)...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 24 home runs this year, tied for the fewest in the PCL and two short of the fewest in Triple-A (Iowa - 22)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just three times in the 33 games they've played...the 39 runs allowed by the Rainiers from home runs are the third-fewest in the PCL.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 21 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks eighth among PCL hitters in walks, but ranks fourth among all minor league catchers...Ford is also on an 18-game on-base streak, the longest for a Rainier this season, beating Cole Young's 15-gamer from April 2-18...over the streak, Ford has a .386 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 14 of the 23 games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season...his 18-game streak is the second-longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the fourth-longest this year.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners went back-and-forth with the Athletics on Tuesday night, but a three-run ninth inning gave Seattle a 5-3 victory...Emerson Hancock logged another quality start, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run baseball...Julio Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a home run that gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the first inning...trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh delivered a pinch-hit, go-ahead single, driving in a pair of runs to give Seattle the 4-3 lead...Dylan Moore added to the lead with a sacrifice fly, giving the Mariners an insurance run in the 5-3 victory.

