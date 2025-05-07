Comets Defeat Isotopes, 7-6, in Come-From-Behind Win

May 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, OK - With the Isotopes leading, 6-4, entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Albuquerque permitted three runs over the next two frames to give the Comets a 7-6 victory Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Ritter belted the third pitch of the game for a leadoff homer, the club's second game-opening four-bagger of the year (also: Zac Veen, April 30 vs. Salt Lake).

-Albuquerque held a 3-0 lead after the top of the first frame, tied for the biggest blown lead in a loss this season (also: May 3 vs. Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes fall to 4-6 in one-run games and 1-4 on the road.

-The three runs plated in the first frame are tied for the second-most in the opening inning and most since scoring four on April 22 at Reno.

-Albuquerque swiped three bags on the afternoon, tied for the second-most in a game this season (also: April 15 vs. El Paso).

-Albuquerque surrendered four homers, the most clouts permitted since September 13, 2024, vs. Las Vegas, also four.

-Esturey Ruiz belted a leadoff dinger for the Comets, the first of the season relented by the Isotopes (July 31, 2024, at Las Vegas, Armando Alvarez).

-It's the first time in club history both teams swatted leadoff dingers in the same game.

-Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward swatted back-to-back homers, the first set permitted by Albuquerque in 2025 (last: September 12, 2024, vs. Las Vegas, Yohel Pozo and Carlos Perez).

-Oklahoma City plated three runs in the first inning, the second-most surrendered by the Isotopes in 2025 (most: five, April 25 at Reno).

-Comets' starter Bobby Miller completed 6.0 innings and allowed six runs. It's the sixth time in 2025 an opposing starter has pitched 6.0 frames, all coming since April 22 (13 games).

-Sam Hilliard went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, ending his 32-game Triple-A on-base streak. It was tied for the third-longest in Isotopes history. His seven-game hit streak also came to an end.

-Ryan Ritter belted his seventh homer of the season, his third-straight contest with a clout. It's the first time in his pro career with a dinger in three-straight contests. Has a hit in four-consecutive games, a season-high (5x15).

-Julio Carreras extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single, the longest active hit streak in the PCL and second-longest active hit streak in Triple-A. Slashing .455/.490/.568 with three doubles, one triple and six RBI during stretch.

-Zac Veen singled to extend his on-base streak to 16 games, every game played in 2025. It's the third-longest active on-base streak in the PCL. Since being sent back down to Albuquerque April 24 (eight games), is 11-for-34 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and four RBI.

-Keston Hiura belted his second homer on the year and first since April 17 (12 games). Has a five-game hit streak, slashing .350/.381/.600 with one triple, one homer and three RBI. Two of his five extra-base hits have come during the stretch.

-Sterlin Thompson swatted his second homer on the year and first since April 10 (18 games).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Oklahoma City is expected to send Matt Sauer to the hill.

