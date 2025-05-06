OKC Comets Game Notes - May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (13-19) at Oklahoma City Comets (22-11)

Game #34 of 150/First Half #34 of 75/Home #19 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Anthony Molina (0-4, 10.66) vs. OKC-LHP Ben Harris (1-0, 3.46)

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets continue their homestand and open a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the teams meet for the first time this season...Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games to fall into second place in the overall PCL standings and will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season...Tonight is a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Last Game : The El Paso Chihuahuas scored all three of their runs over the final two innings as they defeated the OKC Comets, 3-2, Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a RBI single by Chris Okey. The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the eighth inning before OKC tied the score on Okey's second RBI single of the game in the bottom of the inning. El Paso then regained the lead in the ninth inning on a RBI single by Forrest Wall. Hunter Feduccia drew a two-out walk in the ninth inning to put the potential tying run on base for OKC, but El Paso pitcher Reiss Knehr secured the save by inducing a game-ending groundout.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Ben Harris (1-0) is slated to open tonight's bullpen game for the Comets as he makes his 11th appearance of the season and first start since the 2022 season with High-A Great Lakes...Harris most recently pitched for the Comets May 2 against El Paso in OKC, tossing 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. He hit one batter and recorded three strikeouts...Overall with OKC this season, Harris is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA over 13.0 innings pitched with 11 walks against 17 strikeouts. He has allowed five runs and eight hits and hit three batters. Opponents are batting just .190 against the southpaw...Harris spent the majority of the 2024 season with Double-A Tulsa before making two September appearances with OKC in his Triple-A debut...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from the University of Georgia...Tonight will be his fourth career start and first since Aug. 19, 2022.

Against the Isotopes : 2025: 0-0 2024: 16-8 All-time: 154-127 At OKC: 84-56

The Isotopes travel to OKC for the first of three series between the teams in 2025 after the teams played one another 24 times during the first half of last season...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 against Albuquerque last season and winning three of the four series between the teams...Trey Sweeney racked up 34 hits and 31 RBI against the Isotopes last season, including seven home runs, while Ryan Ward hit 11 homers in the season series...OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...On April 25, 2024 OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and OKC tallied double-digit runs against the Isotopes seven times last season...OKC has won four of the last six seasons series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series...Entering this series, OKC has lost four of six home games against the Isotopes, but is 84-56 all-time against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Stuck in Orbit : Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games for the first time since April 13-15 and for just the third time this season as El Paso closed out a second series against the Comets with back-to-back victories. OKC has not lost three straight games this season and not since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC did lose three consecutive home games once this season - April 5-6 against the Chihuahuas and April 15 against Tacoma and will look to avoid matching that stretch tonight...Despite the recent losses, the Comets are 11-4 over the last 15 games and have yet to lose a series in 2025. Oklahoma City split its six-game series against El Paso, 3-3, marking the first time this season the Comets did not win a series and OKC is now 5-0-1 in series this season...The Comets have dropped to second place in the overall PCL standings, while Las Vegas has surged into first place to overtake the Comets with nine straight wins.

Returning to Earth : The Comets have been held to two runs in consecutive games after that happened just two times total within the first 31 games of the season. OKC was last held to two runs or less in consecutive games Sept. 5-8, 2024 when OKC scored a total of five runs over a four-game stretch against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Between the last two games, the Comets batted .190 (11x58) while registering only nine total at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Comets have notched just one extra-base hit in each of the last two games, equaling their season-low mark. OKC was also held to one extra-base hit in consecutive games during their last back-to-back losses this season April 13 and 15...OKC has also been held without a home run in consecutive games for the first time since a three-game stretch April 2-4. Entering Saturday, the Comets had hit 36 home runs over the previous 22 games...Prior to the last two losses, OKC had scored at least 10 runs in consecutive games for the first time this season and first time since Aug. 13-14, 2024 at Las Vegas. OKC's 22 runs marked the team's second-highest two-game total this season (April 8-9 at Round Rock - 23 R)...Overall this season, the Comets' .278 batting average, 203 runs scored and 310 hits all rank third-most in the PCL, while OKC's 41 homers through 33 games are second-most in the league behind Reno's 42. OKC's 41 homers are also third-most in the Minors to start the season.

The Flying Comets : Justin Dean recorded a stolen base Sunday - his seventh of the season - after entering the game as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning. The Comets boosted their league-leading team total to 55 stolen bases this season and their total ranks fourth-highest among all Triple-A teams. The Comets have 28 stolen bases over the last 13 games, including two or more swipes in eight of those games and three or more steals six times...Three of the league's top 10 in steals this season have played with the Comets. Esteury Ruiz leads the league with 16 stolen bases this season, including 15 with Oklahoma City and one from when he started the season with Las Vegas. Hyeseong Kim, currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has 13 steals with OKC - second-most in the PCL, while Dean has seven stolen bases.

The Warden : Ryan Ward picked up his 40th hit of the season Sunday to take over the team lead - also third-most in the PCL. He also leads OKC with 24 runs scored and ranks second with seven homers, while his 25 RBI rank third among Comets players. His homer and runs scored totals are also tied for third in the league...Ward has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games, batting .339 (19x56) with five homers, 16 RBI and 13 runs scored...He set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home run record with a solo blast Friday, as he collected the 61st homer of his OKC career to break a tie with Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006)...He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list for RBI with 221 and is now nine RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08).

'Round the Mound : Over the last three games, Oklahoma City's pitching staff has allowed a total of seven runs (five earned) and over the last five games, has allowed just one home run. Sunday marked the 14th time through 33 games this season the Comets have allowed three runs or less in a game. OKC's 4.18 ERA is second-lowest in the league, while the team's 148 runs and 135 earned runs allowed are second-fewest in the PCL and the team's 249 hits allowed are fewest in the league. The 24 total homers allowed by the Comets in 2025 are in a three-way tie for fewest in the PCL with Albuquerque and Tacoma and tied for the fourth-fewest allowed among Triple-A teams...OKC issued just two walks Sunday, allowing two or less for just the fifth time this season as the Comets continue to lead all teams in the Minors with 184 walks. Sunday marked just the third time this season the Comets lost when issuing less than six walks (13-3).

Down to the Wire : Sunday was the 11th time in 33 games this season a game decided in a final at-bat. Although the Comets are now 7-4 in those games, they fell to 2-4 in games tied after eight innings, including 1-3 at home...OKC is now 9-4 in one-run games this season, and no other team in the PCL has played more than nine one-run games.

Around the Horn : Kody Hoese went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored Sunday. He has hit three of his four total doubles over the last four games and has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-22 (.364) after batting .206 through his first 19 games of 2025...James Outman's season-best on-base streak of 17 games came to an end Sunday as he was held 0-for-4. It was the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and his longest since the 2022 season with Double-A Tulsa. He is tied for the PCL lead with eight homers this season...Esteury Ruiz has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with a plate appearance, collecting 14 hits (14x42), scoring 10 runs and stealing 10 bases.

