Isotopes Provide More Eighth-Inning Magic, Upend Comets 6-2

May 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - In Albuquerque's most recent victory last Friday night, the team scored four runs in the eighth inning to erase a deficit and beat Salt Lake. They used a nearly identical formula in Tuesday's series opener at Oklahoma City. Trailing 2-0 entering the eighth - the Isotopes tied it via Sam Hilliard RBI double and Yanquiel Fernández sacrifice fly, before Austin Nola put the visitors on top with a two-run single to center.

Ryan Ritter powered a two-run homer to left in the top of the ninth for insurance, and the Isotopes secured a 6-2 win over the Comets on a chilly, damp evening in the Sooner State.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have claimed four consecutive series openers for the first time since the beginning of the 2023 season, from March 31-April 18 (at RR, vs. SL, at ELP and vs. OKC).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has limited their opponent to two or fewer runs seven times in 2025. By this point last season (through 34 games), the Isotopes had only accomplished the feat one time.

- Tuesday was the fourth time Albuquerque has been victorious when trailing after seven innings, including the third instance in their last seven contests. Nola has provided the game-winning hit twice, as he had a two-run double in the eighth inning last Friday vs. Salt Lake, the club's previous most recent triumph.

- Sam Hilliard was 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI double, extending his on-base streak with the Isotopes to 32 games, spanning two seasons (dating back to June 11, 2024). Hilliard is the sixth player in club history to reach base in at least 32 consecutive games, and first since Wynton Bernard (July 21-Sept. 1, 2023). Joe Dillon owns Albuquerque's longest on-base streak, a 38-gamer from June 26-Aug. 5, 2005.

- Zac Veen doubled twice in a game for the fifth time in his professional career (last: April 5, 2025 vs. Salt Lake). He has reached base in all 15 contests played with the Isotopes this season.

- Julio Carreras was 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, his longest since a 15-gamer with High-A Spokane from June 28-July 15, 2022. Carreras is 19-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI during the stretch.

- Yanquiel Fernández finished 0-for-4 and has been held hitless in four-straight contests for the second time this season (also: March 28-April 1).

- Braxton Fulford was 0-for-3 and saw his 11-game hit streak at Triple-A come to an end. He was 17-for-40 with three doubles, five homers and 11 RBI during the span.

- Ritter compiled his sixth multi-hit game of the season (last: April 26 at Reno). Additionally, it was his second contest in 2025 with two extra-base knocks (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake). Ritter has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since July 29-30, 2023 with Spokane.

- Nola is 15-for-25 with five RBI during a current seven-game hitting streak, and has increased his season average from .190 to .404 during the stretch. The hit streak is his longest since July 9-24, 2022 with San Diego (eight contests).

- Jaden Hill worked 1.2 perfect frames of relief to earn the victory. Hill has not permitted a hit in six of 10 outings, and four of his five runs allowed at Triple-A this season came in one appearance.

- Diego Castillo tossed a hitless ninth inning, finishing the contest. Castillo has not allowed a run in 11 of 12 outings, while limiting opponents to a .163 batting average on the year.

- Albuquerque scored their most runs since a 17-11 loss at Reno on April 25, a span of eight games.

- In the victory, the Isotopes struck out 11 times. It was the fourth time this season they have been triumphant despite registering a double-digit amount of punchouts at the plate (also: March 30 at SAC, April 4 vs. SL, April 23 at RNO).

- Tuesday marked the second Isotopes game in 2025 to be scoreless after five innings. It also occurred April 29 vs. Salt Lake, an eventual 3-2 Albuquerque victory.

- The Isotopes have won 15 of their last 24 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark dating back to July 5, 2023.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets play game two of their series Wednesday at 10:05 am MT (11:05 CT). Albuquerque's starting pitcher is unannounced, while Oklahoma City will go with right-hander Matt Sauer.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.