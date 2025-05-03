OKC Comets Game Notes - May 3, 2025

May 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (13-18) at Oklahoma City Comets (22-9)

Game #32 of 150/First Half #32 of 75/Home #17 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Kyle Hart (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 5.71)

Saturday, May 3, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets seek a fourth straight win when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets lead the current series, 3-1, and look to clinch a sixth consecutive series win tonight...Tonight is Star Wars Night and the Comets will be wearing specialty themed jerseys inspired by the iconic movie franchise.

Last Game : James Outman hit two home runs and collected six RBI, and Ryan Ward became OKC's all-time home run leader during the Bricktown era as the Comets beat El Paso, 10-0, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Outman smacked a three-run homer to center field to give the Comets a 3-0 lead in the first inning. OKC scored three more runs in the second inning to push the lead to 6-0. Ward hit a home run in the fourth inning for the 61st home run of his OKC career, setting a new record for the Bricktown era. Kody Hoese later added a RBI double in the fourth inning to make it 8-0. Outman's second homer of the night was a two-run blast into the upper deck in right field in the sixth inning. The Comets pitching staff limited El Paso to four hits as OKC completed its second shutout of 2025.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Justin Wrobleski (0-1) makes his fifth start of the season with OKC...He pitched 3.2 innings in Salt Lake April 27, allowing six runs and eight hits - tying his season-high mark - with a home run, three walks and two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 8-7 comeback win...Across his last four starts between OKC and the Dodgers, Wrobleski has allowed 20 runs and 22 hits over 16.2 innings. He has surrendered at least one homer in each game and six total during the stretch...His only Major League start so far this season was April 8 at Washington when he allowed eight runs and eight hits, including two homers, with three walks and four K's in 5.0 IP and was charged with the loss. He was optioned to OKC the next day...Wrobleski made his season debut with OKC April 1 against El Paso with 5.2 scoreless frames...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC...He made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee and went on to post a 1-2 record, 5.70 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 26 K's and 16 walks with the Dodgers...He is rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 7-3 2024: 10-8 All-time: 67-53 At OKC: 37-23

The Comets and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season as they face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL schedule in 2025 after playing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...During the first series of the season between the teams April 1-6, Oklahoma City won the first four games before the Chihuahuas took the final two games. Ryan Ward led OKC with nine hits, while Alex Freeland had six RBI...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games...OKC took five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25 at home.

The Warden : Ryan Ward set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home run record with his solo blast in the fourth inning Friday, as he collected the 61st homer of his OKC career to break a tie with Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006). Ward finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI to boost his OKC career RBI total to 221. He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list and is now nine RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08)...Ward has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 18-for-48 (.375) with six multi-hit games, five home runs and 16 RBI. His current streak of six straight games with at least one RBI (11 total) is the longest by an OKC player this season and second-longest by any player in the PCL (Nick Kurtz, Las Vegas - 7)...Over his last nine games, Ward is 14-for-36 (.389) with five multi-hit games, six extra-base hits and 12 RBI...He has gone deep in four of his last six games and five of his last nine games.

Upward Trajectory : The Comets own the best record in the Pacific Coast League and are tied for the best record in Triple-A with Lehigh Valley at 22-9. The Comets have won 11 of their last 13 games, including five of the last six. At home, the team has won six of the last seven...Oklahoma City has won each of its first five series of the season, winning five straight series for the first time since the 2023 season. OKC has not won six straight series since the PCL shifted to mainly six-game series in 2021 and last won more than five consecutive series when OKC started the 2015 season by winning seven series in a row April 9-May 7, 2015. A win tonight or tomorrow will result in a series win against El Paso.

The All Out Show: James Outman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly and a walk Friday, totaling a season-high six RBI. It was Outman's second multi-homer game of the season, also accomplished April 12 at Round Rock. The six RBI tied Outman's career high and tied for the most by a Comets player in a game this season, matching Alex Freeland April 8 at Round Rock...With his two dingers last night, Outman has now taken over the PCL home run lead with eight this season. He also ranks second in the league in total bases (66) and tied for fourth in RBI (27)...Including last night, Outman now has four games with six RBI in his career, and incredibly, three of them have been against El Paso. Before Friday, the most recent occurrence was Aug. 26, 2022 when he hit for the cycle during a 5-for-5 game...Outman has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .404 (23x57) with 17 RBI, 10 extra-base hits and 14 runs scored...He has reached base safely in 16 straight games for his longest on-base streak since a 16-game on-base streak with Oklahoma City July 4-27, 2022.

Dinger Details : OKC blasted three more home runs last night and has now homered in six straight games (11 HR), tying the team's longest home run streak this season (previously April 8-13)...Yesterday was the Comets' sixth game this season with three or more homers, but the first time at home...The Comets have hit 36 home runs over the last 22 games - most in the Minors since April 8. With 41 home runs overall, OKC has vaulted into second place overall in the Minors this season...Thirteen different Comets players have homered this season with four players hitting five or more. James Outman and Ryan Ward are two of the five players in the PCL with at least seven home runs so far.

Goose Eggs: The Comets pitching staff notched its second shutout of the season Friday and limited El Paso to four hits - all singles. Starting pitcher Nick Frasso earned the win after completing a season-high five innings, with three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. The bullpen trio of Joe Jacques, Ben Harris and Logan Boyer covered the final four innings and retired 12 of El Paso's final 13 batters, including seven strikeouts...The four hits tied OKC's season low (5x) and was the fourth time this season the team did not yield an extra-base hit. The Comets have allowed the fewest hits in the PCL this season...OKC allowed only three walks last night, snapping a streak of four straight games with at least six walks (29 BB). The team's 177 walks continue to lead the Minors.

West Coast Comets: Tonight is the first of 13 Comets' games that will be broadcast on SportsNet LA - the television home of the Los Angeles Dodgers - within the Dodgers' broadcast territory. In addition to games being carried on Spectrum SportsNet LA's linear network, games will also be streamed through SpectrumSportsNet.com, the Spectrum SportsNet app and SNLA+ available on MLB.com and the MLB App for its subscribers.

Around the Horn : The Comets have scored at least 10 runs in consecutive games for the first time this season and first time since Aug. 13-14, 2024 at Las Vegas. The 22 runs mark the team's second-highest two-game total this season (April 8-9 at Round Rock - 23 R)...Last night for the first time all season, Alex Freeland did not play. Entering yesterday, he had been one of three players in the PCL to appear in every game...Dalton Rushing has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-15 with three doubles, and is batting .417 (10x24) over his last seven games with one home run and four doubles...Kody Hoese went 1-for-3 with a RBI double and two walks Friday. He's now hit safely in a season-best five straight games (6x15) and has reached base in 10 of his last 13 plate appearances going back to Wednesday (5 H, 5 BB)...Esteury Ruiz has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, collecting 13 hits (13x38), scoring nine runs and stealing eight bases. He leads the PCL with 14 stolen bases and has reached base in 21 of his 22 games this season.

