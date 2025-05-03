Renos Bullpen Holds Down the River Cats' Offense in 5-1 Victory

May 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento, Calif. - In what turned into an unexpected bullpen day following Tommy Henry's late scratch, the Reno Aces (18-14) tossed a gem on the mound, shutting down the Sacramento River Cats (15-17), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 5-1 victory on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. With the win, the Aces clinched a series victory.

John Curtiss, Cesar Gomez, Christian Montes De Oca, Jeff Brigham, and Drey Jameson combined for a dominant night on the bump, limiting the River Cats to one unearned run on just four hits. The 'pen was lights out, striking out a combined 12 batters without issuing a single walk. Reno's relievers have been arguably the best in the Pacific Coast League this season as they lead the league with a 3.29 ERA while striking out 167 batters (2 nd in PCL) and allowing just 48 walks.

A.J. Vukovich stayed red-hot at the plate, launching his seventh home run off Carson Seymour in the fourth inning. The outfielder is in the zone, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four home runs and 14 RBI over his last eight games.

Jorge Barrosa returned to the Aces' lineup after a quick five-game stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The flashy switch-hitter made an immediate impact, putting Reno on the board with a two-RBI double in the fourth. Barrosa has swung it well this season, slashing .290/.355/.490 with 11 doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBI in 22 games.

Jake McCarthy continued to tear the cover off the ball, going 2-for-4 with an RBI triple. The 27-year-old has made a statement since being optioned to Reno, hitting .429/.510/.667 with six doubles and three RBI.

The Aces will carry this momentum into Sunday's series finale against the River Cats, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Aces Bullpen Day: 9.0 IP, 1 R/0 ER, 0 BB, 12 K

A.J. Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Trey Mancini: 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB

