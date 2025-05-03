Comets Quieted by El Paso

May 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs between the fifth and seventh innings and held the Oklahoma City Comets to a season-low four hits, as El Paso won, 4-2, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (22-10) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a RBI fielder's choice by Dalton Rushing. El Paso (14-18) tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, but Alex Freeland put OKC back in front in the bottom of the fifth with a RBI single. Mike Brosseau homered to tie the game in the sixth inning, and in the seventh inning, the Chihuahuas took advantage of a key defensive miscue to score two runs and take a 4-2 lead. The Comets were held scoreless and without a hit over the final four innings.

Of Note: -The Comets' brief three-game win streak ended, but the team has still won five of the last seven games and 11 of the last 14 games. The Comets lead the current series, 3-2, and still have a chance to win the series Sunday afternoon.

-Alex Freeland reached base four times, collecting a RBI single and a season-high three walks. His 29 RBI this season leads OKC and ranks third in the PCL.

-Starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski completed a season-high six innings and notched his first quality start of the season. Wrobleski allowed two runs and five hits, with three walks and a season-high six strikeouts.

-Esteury Ruiz stole two bases, pushing his league-leading total to 16 steals.

-Oklahoma City's offense was limited to its lowest run total in 16 games and produced two runs or less for only the third time in 32 games this season. The Comets also finished with a season-low four hits and tied their season low with one extra-base hit. OKC ended the game 0-for-11...The team's six-game streak with a home run also ended.

-Reliever Ryan Loutos made his team and organizational debut, retiring all four batters faced between the eighth and ninth innings with one strikeout. Loutos was acquired by the Dodgers from the Cardinals two days ago in a trade for cash considerations.

Next Up: The Comets wrap up their current series on a Family Sunday starting at 2:05 p.m. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.