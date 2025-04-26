Aces Defeat Isotopes, 11-1

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces scored in five of eight innings in which they batted, and cruised to an 11-1 victory over Albuquerque on Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The Isotopes have now lost three consecutive games after claiming the first two contests in this series.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has tied their season-worst with a three-game losing streak, done previously from April 6-9.

- The Isotopes pitching staff relented double-digits in the run column for the fourth time in 2025, and it marks the first time it has happened in consecutive ballgames since Las Vegas did so in three-straight from Sept. 13-15, 2024.

- Albuquerque was held to one or fewer runs for the fifth time this season, with four occurrences taking place on the road.

- Zac Veen threw out Jake McCarthy at third base in the first inning, his first outfield assist of the season and Albuquerque's seventh.

- Warming Bernabel produced his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the season, and fourth in his last five contests. Bernabel is 9-for-21 with four doubles and 10 RBI this week. His streak of four-straight games with at least one run batted in came to an end Saturday.

- Veen was 2-for-5, doubling home the Isotopes lone run in the fifth inning. Five of his 10 games at the Triple-A level this season have been of the multi-hit variety.

- Ryan Ritter delivered his second multi-hit performance in four nights, after not recording any between April 11-22.

- Keston Hiura tripled for one of his two hits on the afternoon, the first time he legged out a three-bagger since April 25, 2024 when he was playing for the Toledo Mud Hens.

- Sam Hilliard walked to extend his on-base streak to 17 games, tied with Salt Lake's Matthew Lugo for the second-longest active stretch in the Pacific Coast League. Overall, Hilliard has reached base in 25 straight Triple-A contests dating back to June 11, 2024.

- Blaze Alexander launched two homers for Reno, after his teammate A.J. Vukovich did the same on Friday. It is the first time Albuquerque allowed a multi-homer performance in back-to-back games since current Isotope Keston Hiura accomplished the feat for Salt Lake himself on June 27-28, 2024.

- McCarthy was the first opposing player to be hit by two pitches in a game since Tacoma's Cade Marlowe on July 13, 2024.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff recorded just three strikeouts on the afternoon, fewest in a nine-inning game this year (previous: four on April 17 vs. El Paso).

- After compiling just four extra-base hits in the first two games of this series, the Aces have produced 20 in the last three contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes need to win Sunday in order to split the six-game set, and it will be a matchup of southpaws on the mound, featuring Albuquerque's Carson Palmquist and Reno's Tommy Henry. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 2:05 pm MT (1:05 PT).

