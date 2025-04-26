Aviators Host Tacoma Rainiers in Six-Game Homestand from April 29 - May 4

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The third homestand will consist of six-game games from Tuesday-Sunday, April 29 - May 4. Game times: Tuesday-Thursday at 6:35 p.m.; Friday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday (May 4) at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast two games on Tuesday, April 29 and Sunday, May 4. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, 15-10, are currently on a six-game road trip against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The series will conclude on Sunday, April 27.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, May 26, Memorial Day at Sugar Land) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, April 29: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, April 30: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, May 1: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, May 2: *Performance T-Shirt Night, presented by Professional Roofing Services

Saturday, May 3: STAR WARS NIGHT

Sunday, May 4: Little League Day/Kids Run the Bases

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under Promotional Giveaways & Daily Promotions.

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 15 dates, Las Vegas total is 101,160 (leads PCL) for an average of 6,744 with three sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,687,544. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,686,533 which includes 96 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.