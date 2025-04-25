Rainiers Fall 7-6 to Space Cowboys in 11 Innings

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-14) lost the third game of their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-13) by a score of 7-6 in 10 innings.

Tacoma got on the board first in the second inning. Tyler Locklear opened the inning with a single, but was caught stealing during Austin Shenton's at-bat. Shenton would walk, and Samad Taylor flied out to center for the second out. Spencer Packard followed the flyout with a two-run home run to right, his first of the season, which gave the Rainiers a 2-0 lead.

Sugar Land responded in the third. After Tommy Sacco Jr. grounded out to short to start the frame, Jesús Bastidas singled to left. He moved up to second on a groundout to first from Quincy Hamilton, and scored on a single up the middle by Zach Short, making it 2-1.

Sugar Land tied the game in the fourth, as Luis Guillorme led off the inning with a single and came around to score on a close play at the plate after a double into the left field corner from Collin Price. Tacoma starter Blas Castano was able to leave Price stranded after inducing a groundout from Cesar Salazar and striking out Kennedy Corona and Sacco Jr.

Tacoma took the lead back on their turn at the plate in the fourth. Locklear struck out to begin the inning, which Shenton followed with his second walk of the game. After Samad Taylor singled and Spencer Packard struck out, Nick Dunn laced a two run double into right to make it 4-2.

Sugar Land cut back into the lead in the fifth, as back-to-back doubles from Bastidas and Hamilton brought the score to 4-3.

Tacoma added to their lead in the fifth. Harry Ford worked a one out walk to bring his on base streak to 10 games, and Cole Young was hit by a pitch. Tyler Locklear then doubled over Kennedy Corona's head in center field, scoring both Ford and Young to make it 6-3.

Sugar Land got one back in the sixth. Cesar Salazar hit a lead off single, and Kennedy Corona followed up with an infield hit. Sacco Jr. grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, after which Bastidas notched his third hit of the game with an RBI double, bringing the score to 6-4.

Sugar Land cut into the deficit in the seventh. After a ground out to reliever Shintaro Fujinami to start the frame, Brice Matthews reached on an error by Jack Lopez. Luis Guillorme and Colin Price walked back-to-back to load the bases, leading to Will Klein entering the game in relief. Klein walked the first batter he faced in Cesar Salazar, bringing in Matthews to make it 6-5. Klein was able to escape the inning afterwards, inducing a force out at home plate and a flyout.

Sugar Land tied the game in the eighth. The inning began with a walk to Bastidas, and after a popout by pinch hitter Shay Whitcomb, Zach Short walked as well. Tayler Saucedo entered the game in relief of Will Klein, and was met with a game-tying single by Brice Matthews. Luis Guillorme then chopped a ball to first, which Tyler Locklear threw to home plate and cut down Short trying to score. Saucedo would strike out Collin Price to end the inning and leave the score tied at 6-6.

The game would go into extra innings, and Sugar Land would take the lead in the tenth. Bastidas moved Sacco Jr. over to third with a groundout, and Sacco Jr. would score on a sacrifice fly from Shay Whitcomb. Sugar Land's Luis Contreras would record his second save of the series, retiring the side in order in the bottom of the tenth, as the game ended with a score of 7-6.

Postgame Notes:

This is the first time the Rainiers pitching staff has struck out 12 or more hitters in back-to-back games since July 15th-16th, 2023 against Albuquerque

This is the second time the Rainiers have played in an extra-inning game this season and the first time a game has made it to the tenth inning. The first extra inning game was the second game of a double-header against Oklahoma City, which ended in eight innings

With his 2-for-5 effort, Locklear logged his eighth multi-hit game of the season. In his last 11 games, Locklear is hitting .341 with four doubles and a home run and 11 RBI

Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to an even 10 games with his two walks tonight, which marks the third time a Rainier has reached base 10 games in a row this season

