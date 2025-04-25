Comets Fall to Bees, 9-4

April 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Salt Lake Bees broke a tie with a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-4 defeat Friday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Tied, 4-4, in the sixth inning, the Bees (11-14) loaded the bases when three of the first four batters walked. Hits by Mitchell Daly and Gustavo Campero plated a total of four runs, and a sacrifice fly followed to score the inning's fifth run. The Comets (17-8) scored one run each in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Salt Lake's Chad Stevens launched a three-run home run out to left field with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to vault the Bees into the lead at 3-2. The Comets tied the game with an Alex Freeland sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, but the Bees went back ahead in the bottom of the inning. James Outman pulled the Comets even again with a RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.

Of Note:

-The Comets' second six-game win streak of the season came to an end. The five-run margin of defeat was the team's largest of the season.

-James Outman went 4-for-4 with a RBI, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During the streak, Outman is 15-for-36 (.417), and it is his longest hitting streak since 2021 with High-A Great Lakes...Over the last two games, Outman is 7-for-9 with four RBI.

-Alex Freeland tallied two sacrifice flies for his team-leading sixth multi-RBI of the season. His 23 RBI this season also leads the Comets.

-The Comets hit three triples, with one each by Esteury Ruiz, Justin Dean and Hunter Feduccia. It was the first time Oklahoma City collected three triples in one game since May 5, 2016 against New Orleans.

-The five-run bottom of the sixth inning tied for the highest-scoring inning by a Comets opponent this season.

Next Up : The Comets look to regroup starting at 2:05 p.m. CT Saturday in Salt Lake. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.