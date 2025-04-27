Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sugar Land

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/27 vs. Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP William Fleming (0-1, 0.00) vs. Sugar Land RHP Aaron Brown (0-4, 10.31)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Logan Evans - contract selected by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Were shut out for the first time this season in a 2-0 loss on Saturday...the shutout loss snapped a streak of 41 games with at least one run scored, dating back to September 4, 2024...Sugar Land scored in their two runs in the third and fourth innings as the Rainiers bullpen allowed just two runners to reach scoring position in the final four innings of the game...Tacoma nearly got on the board in the second inning on a Rhylan Thomas single but Spencer Packard was thrown out at the plate...the Rainiers stranded runners in scoring position in six innings, going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position...Austin Kitchen spun 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to keep Tacoma within striking distance...Tyler Locklear went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the loss.

SATURDAY'S SUPER CROWD: Saturday's attendance of 6,895 is the largest April crowd at Cheney Stadium since April 15, 2011 (7,202), which was the team's home opener...Saturday's crowd was the largest non-home opener attendance in April since April 25, 2010, which was 7,822 fans that came to watch former Cy Young winner Cliff Lee make his season debut and Mariners organizational debut in a rehab start at Cheney Stadium.

LOCKLEAR IS LOCKED IN: Tyler Locklear has collected a double in each of his last four games, one of three PCL hitters to double in four-straight games in 2025...the last Rainier to double in five straight was Jake Scheiner, who did so from May 3-7, 2023...Locklear now ranks third in the PCL with 11 doubles on the year...Locklear has also been getting it done in two-strike counts, hitting .306 (15x49) with two strikes...his 15 hits with two strikes are tied for the second-most in minor league baseball trailing the 16 by Indianapolis' Nick Solak...seven of Locklear's nine doubles have come with two strikes.

THROWBACK WEEKEND : The Rainiers will be honoring their rich baseball history in Tacoma Saturday by taking the field as the 'Tacoma Tugs'...the Tugs played at Cheney Stadium for just one season in 1979, as a Cleveland affiliate...in 1979, the Tugs went 74-73 under Manager Gene Dusan...on Sunday the Rainiers will take the field as the 'Tacoma Cubs' honoring the Cubs affiliation from 1966-1971...in the Cubs Era, the team went 410-466, winning the PCL North Division in 1969.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, as LHP Tayler Saucedo and RHP Troy Taylor were recalled by Seattle...RHP Jesse Hahn was also placed on the 7-Day Injured List...RHP Sauryn Lao was added to the active roster after he was optioned down from Seattle, coming off his Major League debut with the Mariners.

SLAMMIN' SAMAD: Samad Taylor went 3-for-5 again on Wednesday night, marking his fifth three-hit game of the season, the most in the PCL this season...in his last 12 games since April 12, Taylor is hitting .392 (20x51) with four doubles and three home runs, driving in 10 runs and six stolen bases...since April 12, Taylor ranks fourth in the PCL with 20 hits and a 1.093 OPS, sixth with a .392 batting average, seventh with a .647 slugging percentage and ninth with a .446 on-base percentage.

SUGAR SWEET: This week will be the first and only trip to Tacoma for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and the first of two meetings between the two teams this year...the Rainiers will travel down to Sugar Land from July 29-August 3 for the other six-game set...in 2024, the Rainiers hit .249 against the Space Cowboys, winning five out of six games at Cheney Stadium and taking two out of six at Sugar Land...Rainiers pitchers worked a 3.12 ERA at home, compared to a 4.68 mark at Constellation Field.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last 12 games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .404 (21x52) in his last 14 games with a double, a home run, five RBI and nine runs scored...Thomas is also hitting .433 (13x30) when leading off an inning...his 13 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most by any minor league hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out four times in 2025, tied for the second-fewest of any qualified minor league hitter.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on April 13...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made four appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning, striking out one...in his four appearances, he has allowed two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out four in 3.2 innings.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners beat the Marlins 14-0 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park...Jorge Polanco went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs...Ben Williamson went 2-for-5 with four RBI...Miles Mastrobuoni also went 2-for-5, driving in three runs...Luis F. Castillo received his third win of the season, spinning 6.0 shutout innings, walking two and striking out five.

