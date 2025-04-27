Henry Shines, Aces Put Away Isotopes 8-2 in Series Finale

April 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (14-13) closed out a two-week homestand in style, defeating the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-16), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, 8-2 in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.

After recording just one hit through the first six frames, the Aces erupted for six runs on five hits in the bottom of the seventh. Connor Kaiser sparked the rally with a two-run single to right field, and Jordan Lawlar followed with a two-run double smoked into right.

Lawlar has been incredible at the plate, slashing .442/.520/.860 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 15 RBI over the last two weeks. The 22-year-old is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 18-for-38 (.474) with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBI. The top prospect has arguably been the best player in Triple-A this season as he currently leads the Pacific Coast League in hits (37), OPS (1.095), total bases (67), extra-base hits (18), and runs (29).

Tommy Henry delivered his strongest start of the campaign, limiting the Isotopes to two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three across six innings. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance for the lefty, who now holds an 8.53 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 15 walks over 31 2/3 innings.

Ildemaro Vargas continued to drive in runs, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the seventh. The veteran infielder is heating up at the plate, going 4-for-13 (.308) with seven RBI in the last four games. After Sunday's win, Vargas now leads the Pacific Coast League in RBI (28).

After a successful homestand, the Aces will hit the road for a six-game set in Sacramento against the River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The series opens Tuesday, April 29, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PST.

Aces notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Connor Kaiser: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Tommy Henry: 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.