'Biggest Little Skin Cancer Screening' Returns May 7 to Greater Nevada Field

April 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - An estimated 200 people will get free skin cancer checks at the second annual Biggest Little Skin Cancer Screening on May 7 at Greater Nevada Field. The community event runs from 3:30-7:30 p.m. and anyone is invited to attend, especially those who don't have health insurance or can't normally take off work to go to the doctor.

Local dermatologist Dr. Whitney Hovenic and other doctors from Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute will provide skin checks at the event on a first-come, first-served basis. If a skin cancer or other suspicious lesion is found, a team on-site will assist individuals to get follow up care. At last year's skin check, 182 people were screened for skin cancer and 11 "likely" skin cancers were identified on site, including melanomas, the deadliest type of skin cancer.

"Anyone who has skin can get skin cancer, and with more than 300 days of sunshine here in the Truckee Meadows, we have a little higher risk of developing skin cancer if we're not extra vigilant with sunscreen or other preventive measures," Dr. Hovenic said. "The great thing is that if we find abnormal growths and cancerous lesions early, we can easily treat them, sometimes right in the office."

Nevada Cancer Coalition and the Reno Aces are also partnering on the event, which has been timed to fall near the start of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

"We're proud to partner with the Nevada Cancer Coalition to host free skin cancer screenings once again at Greater Nevada Field, reinforcing our dedication to the health and wellness of our community," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "This effort reflects our larger mission to raise awareness and encourage proactive care among our fans and local residents."

Those who attend should wear loose-fitting clothing so doctors can easily check sun-exposed skin, such as the neck, arms, legs, and back. Organizers encourage those who work or spend a lot of time outdoors, such as landscapers, first responders, construction workers, and outdoor athletes, to attend. However, anyone who hasn't had a skin check or has a spot they'd like to check out should also attend the event.

Depending on how many people come to get checked, registrations may end at 7 p.m. so doctors can wrap up the final checks before the event ends. Those who get checked will also receive a sun safety swag bag, while supplies last, with free sunscreen and a handy reference guide for spotting suspicious moles.

Attendees can park for free, until about 5:30 p.m., in the Parking Garage next to the stadium located on Ballpark Lane and enter Greater Nevada Field through the Rotunda Gate on Evans Avenue.

Preventing Skin Cancer

In addition to wearing a broad spectrum, SPF 30 or greater sunscreen, people can reduce the risk of skin cancer by:

Wearing sun protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants.

Adding sun-smart accessories like a wide-brimmed hat to protect the scalp, ears, nose, neck and shoulders, and wearing UV-protective sunglasses.

Seeking shade during peak sun hours, generally from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Avoiding tanning beds. Tanning beds are NOT safer than the sun and in fact are much more dangerous. Indoor tanning emits UV radiation in amounts 10-15 times higher than the sun at peak intensity.

What to Look For

Nevadans can perform regular skin checks on themselves by looking at all areas of their skin (a mirror and a partner are always helpful with this) to look for any changes in their skin such as moles or lesions that have changed color, increased in size or become itchy or oozing. The basics to watch for are moles or spots that follow the ABCDEFs:

Asymmetry - moles that are an irregular shape.

Border - moles that have a ragged rather than smooth border.

Color - moles that have several colors or have changed color.

Diameter - moles that are larger than the size of a pencil eraser.

Evolving - moles that have changed over time in any of the above-mentioned ways.

Feeling - moles that itch or burn.

For more information on sun safety, skin cancer prevention and early detection, and Sun Smart Nevada, visit SunSmartNevada.org.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.