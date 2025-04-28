Space Cowboys Return Home with Packed Six-Game Series against Round Rock

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a season-long two-week road trip, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, from April 29 through May 4.

Tuesday, April 29 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 PM

$5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional starts off the homestand with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening.

In celebration of school cafeteria workers and in partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture, Tuesday is School Lunch Hero Day. School cafeteria workers can claim a free ticket here and can also receive access to additional discounted tickets, and the Texas Department of Agriculture will be on site.

It's also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice. Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to each Tuesday game, plus Wednesday, May 21, along with a drink voucher to all Silver Stars games. Memberships can be purchased here.

Wednesday, April 30 vs. Round Rock @ 11:05 AM

Sugar Land hosts a special 11:05 am start time with Baseball in Education Day presented by McDonalds. The famous Golden Arches will be set up in front of the gates at Constellation Field and Ronald McDonald's Red Shoe car will be on display in front of the ballpark as well.

McDonald's signature characters including Ronald, Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie will be in attendance on Wednesday afternoon and McDonald's will have games set up on the concourse with giveaways for children in attendance.

It is also Dollar Dog Day presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, May 1 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 PM

The weekend stars early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights which includes discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas until last call. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

As a thank you to nurses and medical personnel, the Space Cowboys are hosting Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Houston Methodist. Nurses and medical personnel can receive a free lower-bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets with proof of a medical or hospital email. Tickets can be claimed online here.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase Family Four Pack tickets which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks as part of Ollie's Bang For Your Buck for just $44. Throughout 2025, fans can expect different offers each homestand as part of the promotion.

Friday, May 2 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 PM

The first 2,000 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind Spencer Arrighetti Spaghetti Bobblehead presented by Republic Services when the gates open at 5:30 pm.

Pregame, in partnership with Candlelighters, 10-year-old Landon, who completed chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at the end of March, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and 'ring the bell' for beating cancer.

The Space Cowboys will also play as the 121st team in Minor League Baseball on Friday night on Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly.

Stick around after the game for Fireworks Friday with a Texas-sized fireworks display.

Saturday, May 3 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 PM

For the second of three ring giveaways for Sugar Land in 2025 the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Replica Triple-A Championship Ring presented by Constellation. The rings on Saturday feature the names of 2024 Space Cowboys' infielders Zach Dezenzo, Brice Matthews and Shay Whitcomb. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

On 60s Night, the Space Cowboys will wear their Fauxback jerseys.

Sunday, May 4 vs. Round Rock @ 2:05 PM

Sunday is another Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kid's Run the Bases. Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats.

After the game, First Colony Dream League and Lamar Little League will play their Dream League All-Star game. It will begin shortly after the completion of Kids Run the Bases and is scheduled to last for 60 minutes. All ticketed fans can stay after the Space Cowboys game to take in the All-Star game.

Single game tickets for all home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

