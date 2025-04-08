Comets Cruise past Round Rock in Series Opener

April 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets exploded for 16 runs and 17 hits to run away with a 16-3 win over the Round Rock Express, 16-3, Tuesday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning, the Comets (7-3) plated five runs after each of the first six batters of the inning reached base. Still ahead, 6-1, in the seventh inning, Ryan Ward led off the frame with a homer, and Alex Freeland added a two-run double. OKC entered the ninth inning with a 9-2 lead and tallied seven more runs, with home runs hit by Michael Chavis, Freeland, and James Outman. Round Rock (5-5) scored once in the bottom of the ninth to finish the scoring.

Of Note: -The Comets set season highs with 16 runs, 17 hits, nine extra-base hits, five doubles, four home runs and six stolen bases. The Comets also tied their season high with 10 walks.

-The five-run top of the fourth inning and seven-run top of the ninth inning were two of Oklahoma City's three highest-scoring innings of the season. The Comets also set a new high for hits in one inning with six in the ninth inning.

-Alex Freeland set a career high with six RBI, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double. Over his last four games, Freeland is 10-for-19 with 11 RBI...Freeland has reached base in all 10 Comets games this season.

-Ryan Ward went 3-for-4, falling a triple shy of the cycle. He connected on his first home run of the season in the seventh inning, and it was Ward's 55th home run of his OKC career, moving him into a tie for fourth place all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Ward has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 16-for-35 (.457).

-Hyeseong Kim and Michael Chavis also each finished with three hits. Kim extended his hitting streak to six games, going 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI and three runs. Chavis went 3-for-6 as well and blasted his team-leading third home run of the season.

-Eddie Rosario doubled in the second inning and has now hit safely in all eight games he has played in this season.

-Kody Hoese and Austin Gauthier drew three walks apiece, as Hoese reached base five times and Gauthier reached base four times.

Next Up: The Comets look to stay hot at the plate when the next face the Express at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

