Levy Teams up with the Salt Lake Bees to Create Buzzworthy New Ballpark Experience

April 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - The Salt Lake Bees, one of Minor League Baseball's most historic franchises, officially move into their new digs for the 2025 season. The world-class The Ballpark at America First Square opens April 8, 2025, for the Bees' home opener, anchoring a sprawling entertainment district in Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah. The Bees have worked closely with Levy to shape a fan experience that blends tradition - like its picturesque Wasatch Range backdrop - while adding modern amenities to deliver a true fan-friendly experience. These modern amenities include food, beverage and retail offerings, which will be operated by Levy's minor league baseball division (PSC) and retail company (Rank + Rally).

Levy partnered with Miller Sports + Entertainment at Smith's Ballpark - the Bees' previous home - and its PSC team will now debut signature menu offerings and dining experiences at the new ballpark. Rolling out in phases as the season progresses, fans can look forward to rustic yet elevated game-day favorites, from the Rodeo Burger (steakburger, crispy onion rings, melted pepper jack, special sauce) and the All-Star Dog (a unique take on a Chicago Dog with grilled onions and peppers, and cheese sauce) to scratch-made hummus nachos, cheesesteaks, locally-sourced brats and dippable donuts. A checkout-free frictionless market, powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, will open down the third baseline.

The Ballpark at America First Square features unique premium experiences not found at most minor league ballparks: Field-level suites that put fans right in the action, two inclusive premium clubs (the Diamond Club and Terrace Club) with access to private chef's tables and beverage service, and open-air terrace party decks that double as private event spaces. Finishing touches on the concourse will take place over the coming weeks.

Rank + Rally, the retail arm of Levy, will operate the team's 2,200 square foot retail store - to open later this season - and online shop. The Salt Lake Bees Team Store will have pop-up shops along the concourse, and its flagship brick-and-mortar location opens in May.

"Miller Sports + Entertainment has been an incredible partner and a driving force behind Salt Lake's growth as one of the country's booming sports destinations," said Tom Dickson, CEO of Professional Sports Catering. "We're excited to build on the traditions we've created together and craft a lasting legacy at this spectacular new venue."

The Rodeo Burger: The Bees' spin on a traditional cowboy burger; ground steak patty, crispy onion rings, gooey melted pepper jack, fresh lettuce and tomato, finished with the ballpark's own special sauce. This burger is a regular item at the burger concessions stand, which also features a monthly specialty burger and a burger that changes weekly, celebrating the local cuisines of visiting teams.

The All-Star Dog: A Bees fixture and a favorite of the late, great Larry H. Miller. This dog evokes a traditional Chicago Dog, with bread and butter pickles, fresh tomato, grilled onions and peppers, and a signature cheese sauce.

Hummus Nachos: Available at the ballpark's Mediterranean cart, house-made hummus with crispy chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, creamy tzatziki sauce, and fresh cucumber, finished with crumbled feta cheese over a bed of pita chips.

The Bratwurst: Locally-sourced Tooele Meats brat, finished with beer-braised sauerkraut on a toasted bun.

The Philly: A fan favorite from the ballpark's Steakadelphia stall, featuring shaved ribeye, grilled peppers and onions, smothered in cheese sauce on a toasted baguette.

