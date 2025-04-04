KLAQ & Leg up Entertainment Announce KLAQ Rocks the Park at Southwest University Park

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - KLAQ and Leg Up Entertainment are ready to rock El Paso with the announcement of KLAQ Rocks the Park, to take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Southwest University Park. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The music festival features a lineup that spans multiple rock genres and generations. Scott Stapp, the Grammy-winning songwriter and voice of Creed, will headline the event. Poppy, Dead Poets Society, and Hooked Like Helen will open the show.

"KLAQ is thrilled to work with Leg Up Entertainment and the team behind the ballpark to bring a new event to Downtown El Paso," said Brad Dubow, Market President, Townsquare Media El Paso. "We believe it will be a show unlike any other at Southwest University Park."

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. online at southwestuniversitypark.com or the Southwest University Park Durango box office.

KLAQ Rocks the Park revives the KLAQ Street Fest, bringing back what was once an annual tradition. The popular downtown festival first kicked off in 2009 and continued annually until its last event in October 2018. KLAQ Rocks the Park also marks the first concert at Southwest University Park since Way Out West Festival in 2023.

For more information, visit klaq.com, southwestuniversitypark.com, or tune in to KLAQ 95.5 FM.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: KLAQ Rocks the Park

Date : Saturday, October 4

Location : Southwest University Park

Gates Open : 5:30 p.m.

Show Starts : 6:30 p.m.

Tickets : On sale Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

KLAQ

Website : KLAQ.com

Instagram : @klaqofficial

Facebook : @KLAQRocks

X : @KLAQ

SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Website : southwestuniversitypark.com

Instagram/Facebook : @southwestuniversityparkep

HEADLINER & OPENING ACTS

Scott Stapp is a Grammy award-winning songwriter, solo artist, and lead vocalist of the rock band Creed. Stapp has sold more than 53 million records, has been streamed over 1 billion times, and has 11 No. 1 singles. He is currently in the studio recording the follow-up album to The Space Between the Shadows (2019), which debuted at the top of the Rock and Album charts in the US and UK.

Website : scottstapp.com

Instagram/Facebook/X : @scottstapp

Poppy 's creativity has propelled her through the worlds of music, art, and performance, constantly defying genres and expectations. From performance art and video directing to writing sci-fi graphic novels, she blends everything from metal and grunge-punk to trap-pop. Her 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance ("BLOODMONEY") made history as the first solo female artist in the category. In 2024, she toured with 30 Seconds to Mars and Avenged Sevenfold and released major collaborations with Bad Omens and Knocked Loose. She debuted her fifth album, Negative Spaces, exploring industrial anthems, 80s synth, and pop-punk.

Website : impoppy.com

Instagram : @impoppy

Facebook : @poppy

X : @PoppyUpdate

Dead Poet Society's second album, FISSION, is a powerful exploration of personal transformation, emotional turmoil, and self-discovery. Frontman Jack Underkofler, alongside bandmates Jack Collins, Will Goodroad, and Dylan Brenner, crafts a record that examines themes of heartbreak, addiction, and the struggles of adulthood. Following their acclaimed debut -!- (2021), FISSION blends alternative rock, dark hard rock, and progressive indie.

Website : wearedps.com

Instagram/X : @wearedps

Facebook : @deadpoetsocietyband

Hooked Like Helen has become a sought-after band for TV and film placements, with music featured on E!, MTV, Netflix, and more. Their song "Liar" inspired the script for High Strung: Free Dance and was prominently featured in the film, while Nikki also scored multiple scenes in the Emmy-winning docu-series CHEER. The band has built a reputation as a powerful live act, touring nationally, opening for Jewel, Taylor Hicks, and PVRIS, and releasing their acclaimed EP, Promise Me You'll Run, co-produced by K Thrash (Jelly Roll, MGK).

Website : hookedlikehelen.com

Instagram/Facebook/X : @hookedlikehelen

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.