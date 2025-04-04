Salt Lake Bees Play First Game at New Hive

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







South Jordan, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees play their first home game of the 2025 season at The Ballpark at America First Square against the Reno Aces on April 8 at 6:35 p.m. This is the Salt Lake Bees' first time playing at their new home, The Ballpark at America First Square.

Every night of the Salt Lake Bees' first homestand, there will be a giveaway, including pennants, t-shirts, beanies and more. The concourse will be activated with music and activities for the entire family - including face painters, lawn games and photos with Bumble. There will also be a flyover during the National Anthem sung by The National Parks.

"We are excited to welcome fans to the Salt Lake Bees' brand new hive, The Ballpark at America First Square," said Ty Wardle, Salt Lake Bees general manager. "The Ballpark is open on April 8, but fans can expect ongoing construction in the surrounding square. We will have a season of openings this summer. Please pardon our dust as we get settled into the new ballpark and continue to build out America First Square."

The privately funded stadium has a capacity of 8,000 fans and offers open-lawn, premium, club and field-level seating options. The new amenities put The Ballpark at America First Square at or near the front in all Minor League Baseball facilities and on par with many Major League facilities.

Fan amenities include:

locally inspired concessions and a grab-and-go market using smart technology

kid play zones

an expansive video board

spectacular views of the Wasatch Mountains

improved transportation/access to The Ballpark: new TRAX stop at centerfield for America First Square, increased walkability and bikeability

plentiful parking

curated game-day experiences for fans at America First Square

fans seated behind home plate in the new field suites will be closer to the batter than the pitcher

berm seating in right field

seats in left field overlooking the field and new MLB-style bullpens

Tickets for the Salt Lake Bees 2025 season at The Ballpark at America First Square are available now. To secure the best seats at the best price, fans can purchase tickets in advance at slbees.com.

Fans purchasing tickets online will receive game-day emails with directions to the ballpark, parking information, details on what to expect at The Ballpark at America First Square and other game-day information. Emails throughout the season will include information about our Season of Openings.

Visit TheBallparkatAFS.com or download The Ballpark at AFS app for information about the Bees, The Ballpark at America First Square, hosting and attending events, policies, parking information, Season of Openings and more.

Getting to The Ballpark at America First Square

The Ballpark at America First Square is located at 11111 South Ballpark Drive, South Jordan, UT 84009. The Ballpark is located just north of South Jordan Fire Station #64 (5443 W Lake Ave, South Jordan, UT 84095).

TRAX

Fans can take the UTA TRAX RED LINE to the new South Jordan Downtown Station.

Bike Racks

Two bike racks are located on the corner of Grandville Avenue and Centerfield Drive, allowing fans to pedal to The Ballpark at America First Square.

A third bike rack is located east of the TRAX RED LINE station at 11000 South Grandville Ave.

Game-day Parking Information

Paid parking is available at The Ballpark East Lot and The Ballpark North Lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Salt Lake Bees fans are encouraged to carpool, arrive early or use public transportation.

The Ballpark East Lot

5458 W. Split Rock Drive, South Jordan, UT 84095

The Ballpark North Lot

5532 W. Homeplate Drive, South Jordan, UT 84095

The Ballpark West Lot is available for season ticket holders and those with premium parking vouchers.

The Ballpark West Lot

11166 S. Ballpark Drive, South Jordan, UT 84095

Learn more about parking at The Ballpark at America First Square: theballparkatafs.com/the-ballpark/parking.

Pregame Schedule Highlights

First Pitches by:

Thayne Shaffer, America First Credit Union

South Jordan City Mayor Dawn Ramsey

Greg Miller

National Anthem performed by The National Parks

Flyover

Gail Miller - Play ball announcement

Forecasted Weather

69°F/49°F - Partly Cloudy - 10 MPH Wind

Projected Roster

RHP: Shaun Anderson, Endrys Briceno, Connor Brogdon, Hans Crouse, Caden Dada, Michael Darrell-Hicks, Mason Erla, Carl Edwards Jr, Dakota Hudson, Brett Kerry, Chase Silseth

LHP: Jack Dashwood, Jake Eder

Catchers: Sebastian Rivero, Chuckie Robinson

INF: J.D. Davis, Carter Kieboom, Scott Kingery, Zach Neto, Ryan Noda, Yolmer Sanchez, Chad Stevens

OF: Gustavo Campero, Niko Kavadas, Matthew Lugo, Bryce Teodosio

Television and Radio Coverage

MiLB.TV

Bally Sports

KSL The Zone

2025 Season Promotions

The Salt Lake Bees have promotions planned throughout the season. The Bees will host Bark in the Park at nine games, Sunday Brunch every Sunday home game, three Abejas nights, a country-themed weekend, and a Superman night, among other theme nights. The Bees will also have fireworks, flyovers and drone nights throughout the season.

Visit milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/promotions for a full list.

Salt Lake Bees Team Store

The Salt Lake Bees Team Store will have pop-up shops along the concourse until its brick-and-mortar location opens in May. The Salt Lake Bees Team Store will be stocked with all new merchandise featuring our evolved Bees branding. The Ballpark at America First Square is the only place you can find this new merch and hat-of-the-month specials. The April hat of the month is a bronze corduroy 5950 fitted.

Baseballism and the Salt Lake Bees are collaborating on a first-of-its-kind pop-up with exclusive merchandise for the 2025 season.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnered with the Salt Lake Bees," said Kalin Boodman, Baseballism co-founder and COO. "The Salt Lake area is a great baseball community. The Salt Lake Bees have both first-class fans and team ownership, which makes them the perfect partner for Baseballism."

Concessions at The Ballpark at America First Square

The Ballpark at America First Square has delicious food and beverage options for the entire family. Concessions will expand throughout the season as the weather warms and amenities are completed on the concourse and in the outfield.

Founding Partners

America First Credit Union

Rio Tinto Kennecott

University of Utah Health

Mountainland Supply

LiveView Technologies (LVT)

Media Information

Media may pick up their credentials at the club and suite lobby next to the home plate entrance and park in the VIP parking lot, just west of the home plate entrance.

The Salt Lake Bees are the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and play in the Pacific Coast League (PCL). Here are some quick facts about the team:

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Founded: 1994 (originally as the Salt Lake Buzz)

Previous Names: Salt Lake Buzz (1994-2000), Salt Lake Stingers (2001-2005), Salt Lake Bees (2006-present)

Ballpark: The Ballpark at America First Square (Since 2025)

Major League Affiliate: Los Angeles Angels (since 2001)

Notable Alumni: Mike Trout, Kole Calhoun, Jared Walsh, David Ortiz, John Lackey, Howie Kendrick, Kendrys Morales, Luis Rengifo

Championships: 1 PCL Championship (2002)

Mascot: Bumble

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.