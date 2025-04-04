OKC Wins, 11-6, Over El Paso

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets built a 10-0 lead through six innings and held the El Paso Chihuahuas without a hit through seven innings in an 11-6 win Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City scored the first run of the night on a RBI groundout by Alex Freeland as they went on to win a sixth straight game. A RBI single by Freeland and sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario gave OKC a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Comets added four runs in the fourth inning, including back-to-back RBI doubles by Chris Okey and Hyeseong Kim. Oklahoma City (6-1) added runs in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Okey and went ahead, 10-0, on a RBI groundout by James Outman in the sixth inning. The first run of the night for El Paso (2-5) scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning. Oklahoma City added a run in the bottom of the inning before the Chihuahuas broke out for five runs in the eighth inning on a three-run homer by Oscar Gonzalez and two-run homer by Clay Dungan.

Of Note:

-The Comets won a sixth straight game and improved to a 4-0 start at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City also improved to 6-1 on the season overall, marking the team's fifth 6-1 start in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and first since 2023...OKC last started a season with four straight home wins in 2018 when the team went on to open with a 15-0 record in Bricktown...OKC has now won 10 of its last 11 meetings against El Paso going back to last season.

-Oklahoma City's pitching staff held the Chihuahuas without a hit through seven innings. Starting pitcher Justin Jarvis tossed 6.0 hitless innings and was charged with one run and seven walks with three strikeouts, facing 24 batters. Ben Harris followed with a hitless seventh inning, allowing one walk with two strikeouts, before the Chihuahuas offense broke through with its first hits of the night in the eighth inning starting with a single into center field by Trenton Brooks.

-Dalton Rushing finished with a game-high four hits as he went 4-for-5 with a RBI and scored three runs. It was his first four-hit game since Aug. 28, 2022 with Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia and tied Ryan Ward for the season-high hit mark by an OKC batter.

-The 11 runs scored by OKC were a season high and the Comets' 13 hits fell one shy of the team's season-high mark of 14 from March 29 in Sugar Land.

-Chris Okey collected four RBI for his most in a game since June 16, 2024 in Sugar Land and tied Hyeseong Kim for the most RBI by an OKC player this season. Okey went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run.

-Oklahoma City allowed a season-high six runs with all of the Chihuahuas' runs scoring in the seventh and eighth innings.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against El Paso at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive an OKC Comets hat. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

