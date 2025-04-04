Long Ball Sinks Sugar Land on Friday Night

DURHAM, NC - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-4) saw the Durham Bulls (4-3) hit six home runs on Friday night as the Space Cowboys fell 15-1 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Sugar Land was held without a baserunner through the first four frames. Brice Matthews singled with one out in the fifth with the Space Cowboys trailing 3-0 and stole second base. A César Salazar single moved Matthews to third before Salazar stole second himself, and Collin Price earned a two-out walk to load the bases. However, RHP Logan Workman (W, 1-0) was able to get a groundout to leave the bases loaded.

The Space Cowboys scored their only run of the night in the eighth when Price tripled to center, his second extra-base hit in his last two games, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesús Bastidas.

For Durham, catcher Tres Barrera hit three home runs off three different Space Cowboys hurlers, driving in six. The Bulls also got home runs from Eloy Jiminez, Bob Seymour and Tanner Murray as part of their 16-hit night.

NOTABLE:

Brice Matthews stole his fifth base of the season on Friday night. It's his fifth steal in his last six games.

Tommy Sacco Jr. has now hit safely in three straight games for Sugar Land, going 4-for-11 (.364) with a double and two runs scored.

Sugar Land tied a franchise record with six home runs allowed. The Space Cowboys previously gave up six home runs on May 3, 2023, at Albuquerque.

Tres Barrera became the first player to hit three home runs against Sugar Land since Keibert Ruiz for Oklahoma City on July 23, 2021, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the series even at 2-2, Sugar Land continues their six-game tilt with Durham on Saturday night. LHP Brandon Walter (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to make his first start with Sugar Land opposite Bulls' LHP Joe Rock (0-0, 3.60) for a 5:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

