Round Rock Offense Explodes in 7-1 Victory

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED: The Express opened the bottom half of the first with four consecutive base hits. A CF Dustin Harris single and 1B Blaine Crim double set up 3B Cody Freeman's RBI single. LF Trevor Hauver then singled to left, scoring Crim. C Chad Wallach then grounded into double play and scored Freeman, giving Round Rock a 3-0 lead. Mud Hens CF Jack Dunn and RF Ben Gamel both singled to begin the fifth inning. 2B Hao-Yu Lee grounded into a fielder's choice and scored Dunn for Toledo's first run of the night. The E-Train responded with another three-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Crim sent Harris home with a double off the wall, then Freeman hooked a double down the third base line to score Crim. DH Tucker Barnhart followed with a sacrifice fly for his first RBI of the year and Round Rock led 6-1. Crim recorded his third base hit of the night in the sixth inning, sending Harris home from second and extending Round Rock to a final score of 7-1.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS: EASY AS 1, 2, 3: Round Rock's first three batters, CF Dustin Harris, 1B Blaine Crim and 3B Cody Freeman combined to bat .666 (10-15) with four RBI while scoring all seven runs on Friday night. WHAT A RELIEF: Express relievers RHP Emiliano Teodo, RHP Matt Festa and RHP Daniel Robert shut down the Mud Hens in a combined 4.2 innings pitched, giving up just two hits with nine punchouts. CRIM DE LA CRIM: After Friday's performance, Blaine Crim is 10-for-17 with a 1.650 OPS in the series. Crim has eight RBI with four extra-base hits. He also boasts a 12-game hitting streak dating back to last year.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, April 5 vs Toledo FIRST PITCH: 7:15 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

