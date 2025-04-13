Express Close Homestand with 6-3 Win

April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock 2B Justin Foscue led off the bottom of the first with a walk then RF Trevor Hauver scorched his second home run of the year into the Express bullpen as the team jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

E-Train C Tucker Barnhart added two more runs in the fifth with a single up the middle. Foscue and 1B Blaine Crim came around to make it 4-0.

LF Kellen Strahm and DH Konner Piotto led off the sixth with back-to-back singles for the Express. A double steal set Strahm up to score on 3B Alex De Goti's groundout, then Piotto came around on a sacrifice fly from Foscue. Round Rock posted their largest lead of the series at 6-0.

Oklahoma City put two on in the seventh with a walk from 2B Austin Gauthier and a single from LF Esteury Ruiz. C Chris Okey cut the Round Rock lead in half with his first homer of the year. The three-run round-tripper brought the Comets within three at 6-3. Express RHP Daniel Robert, RHP Luis Curvelo and RHP Codi Heuer held the visitors scoreless through the final two innings to secure the victory.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

THROW EM A CHAIR : The E-Train pitching staff struck out 15 Comets batters on Sunday, just one punchout shy of the season-high 16 Ks from the April 5 win over Toledo.

OPEN IT UP: Opening Sunday's game for Round Rock, LHP Jake Latz retired eight of 11 batters faced. Latz struck out four batters and threw 33 strikes in 43 total pitches.

PUT EM ON : C Tucker Barnhart recorded a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth of Sunday's win. Barnhart is now batting .363 (8-22) with eight RBI with runners on base.

