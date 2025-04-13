Rainiers Score Early and Often in 6-2 Victory over Sacramento

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (7-8) struck early and often in a 6-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (8-7) on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium in front of a crowd of 5,363.

The Rainiers plated a pair of runs in the first inning, as Samad Taylor and Tyler Locklear each hit doubles, followed by an RBI single from Austin Shenton to give the Rainiers a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma tacked on another run in the third. Rhylan Thomas led off the frame with the first of his three singles. After Jack López put down a sacrifice bunt to put Thomas in scoring position, Colin Davis doubled off the top of the wall in right-center to pick up his first Triple-A hit and RBI, putting the Rainiers up 3-0.

Meanwhile, Rainiers' starting pitcher Sauryn Lao got inning-ending double plays in each of the first two innings to keep the River Cats off the board.

Sacramento broke through in the third inning thanks to a two-run home run from Brett Wisely, his third of the year, trimming the Rainiers lead to 3-2. Lao surrendered a two-out double later in the inning that did not score, thanks to a diving catch by Colin Davis in left field.

Both Troy Taylor and Matt Brash appeared in relief on Major League rehab on Sunday. Taylor, who made his fifth appearance, retired two of the three batters he faced, allowing a two-out single in the fourth.

The Rainiers responded in the fourth inning, starting with another Thomas single. Davis pushed him up to second with a walk. Taylor then poked his second double of the game, scoring Thomas, extending the lead to 4-2.

Brash entered the game in the fifth inning, throwing a scoreless frame. He struck out his first batter and got the second to fly out. Marco Luciano reached on an error and David Villar singled before Jake Lamb popped out to end the frame. Brash finished the frame throwing 12 of his 19 pitches for strikes.

Two more Rainiers' runs scored in the sixth inning. Thomas led off the inning with his third single of the game. He swiped second, taking his third base of the season. Davis then, drove him in with a single, his second RBI of the game. Samad Taylor followed with an infield single, putting runners at the corners. After Taylor stole second, Young hit a ball on the ground to the shortstop Alcántara, allowing Davis to score and giving Tacoma a 6-2 lead.

Blas Castaño threw the final four innings for the Rainiers, allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out three. He faced the minimum in the last three innings, erasing the long hit on an inning-ending double-play in the eighth.

Postgame Notes:

The Rainiers got the leadoff batter aboard in six of their eight at-bats on Sunday, including each of the first four innings.

Colin Davis went 2-for-3 in his Triple-A debut, recording an RBI double in his first at-bat. Sunday was his first official game of the season.

Samad Taylor and Rhylan Thomas each logged three-hit games on Sunday, marking the second-straight game that multiple hitters recorded three hits.

Taylor registered his second consecutive three-hit game, he has six hits in his last eight at-bats.

The Rainiers hit a season-high five doubles in the series finale, their most since hitting five on August 13, 2024 against Sugar Land. The five doubles are tied for the most by any PCL team in a single game this year.

