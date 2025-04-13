OKC Comets Game Notes - April 13, 2025

April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (10-4) at Round Rock Express (6-8)

Game #15 of 150/First Half #15 of 75/Road #9 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 0.00) vs. RR-LHP Jacob Latz (0-2, 4.50)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their road series against the Round Rock Express at 1:05 p.m. looking for a fifth win in the six-game set...The Comets have a 4-1 series lead and six of the team's 10 wins this season have come on the road.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets hit seven home runs, and three pitchers combined on the team's first shutout of the season during a 15-0 rout over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Ryan Ward hit the first homer of the night in the first inning, and Hyeseong Kim added at two-run shot during a three-run second inning to make it a 4-0 lead. The Comets scored five runs and hit three home runs in the fifth inning. Kim went deep for the second time, and later in the frame, James Outman and Michael Chavis hit back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches. The Comets scored twice again in the fifth inning and plated three more runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run dinger by Hunter Feduccia, stretching the lead to 14-0. Outman hit his second home run and the team's seventh with a solo blast in the ninth inning. Round Rock was limited to four singles throughout the game and did not have a runner advance as far as third base.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (0-0) returns to the Comets after making a start for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 8 in Washington...In his first MLB appearance of 2025, he allowed eight runs and eight hits, including two homers, with three walks and four strikeouts in 5.0 IP and was charged with the loss in the Dodgers' 8-2 defeat. He was optioned back to OKC the next day...Wrobleski made his season debut with the Comets April 1 against El Paso with 5.2 scoreless frames, allowing three hits and two walks with three K's while inducing 10 groundouts...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, appearing in 13 games with Double-A Tulsa, seven games with OKC and eight games with Los Angeles...Wrobleski made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 against Milwaukee and went on to post a 1-2 record, 5.70 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP with 26 K's and 16 walks with the Dodgers...With OKC last season, he went 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA...He is rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Nick Frasso (1-0) is scheduled to follow Wrobleski and make his second appearance of the series...Frasso started Tuesday, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing one run and three hits with one walk and two K's...He piggybacked Matt Sauer's start April 2 against El Paso in OKC and was OKC's Opening Night starter in Sugar Land March 28 for his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery...He closed out 2023 with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint after 21 appearances with Double-A Tulsa...Frasso is rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America and came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Against the Express : 2025: 4-1 2024: 15-12 All-time: 195-152 At RR: 106-75

Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for their first of three series this season. After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams will face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the PCL season. The teams also play one another May 13-18 in Round Rock and June 17-22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season between the teams Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Introductions : The Comets became the first PCL team to reach 10 wins and own the best record in the league at 10-4. After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with wins in four of the last five games in Round Rock...The Comets lead the current series, 4-1, and will win a third straight series to start the season after defeating Sugar Land, 2-1, and El Paso, 4-2...OKC has won at least 10 of its first 14 games for the fifth time during its affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015), as well as for the third time in the last four seasons (11-3 in 2023; 10-4 in 2022).

Blastoff: The Comets hit seven home runs Saturday, marking the first time an OKC team reached that milestone in a game since May 30, 2021 in El Paso during a 20-9 win at Southwest University Park. OKC is the first team in all of the Minors this season to hit seven homers in a game and is the first PCL team to reach the total since Las Vegas hit seven homers Aug. 4, 2024 in a 21-5 win against Albuquerque. Las Vegas was the only PCL team to accomplish the feat last season, and no other team has hit more than four home runs in one game so far this season...The Comets have now homered in five straight games, totaling 17 home runs during their current road trip in Round Rock. Entering the series, OKC had hit just two homers over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season...The Comets' 22 home runs through 14 games now rank second-most in the PCL and one behind league-leading Albuquerque's 23 homers...Since April 8, OKC's 17 home runs are most in the Minors...Michael Chavis has hit six of OKC's homers this season - second-most in the league - and he has four homers over his last five games...Last night, Hyeseong Kim and James Outman became the first OKC teammates with two home runs in one game since Ryan Ward and Dalton Rushing Sept. 21, 2024 at Salt Lake...Outman and Chavis hit the team's first set of back-to-back home runs this season in the fourth inning...Six of OKC's homers Saturday night traveled at least 405 feet.

Zero Gravity : OKC notched the second-largest shutout win of the franchise's Bricktown era (since 1998) Saturday night with its 15-0 win, bested only by a 19-0 victory also at Dell Diamond May 12, 2022...Starting pitcher Matt Sauer allowed two singles across five scoreless innings, facing one over the minimum while retiring 14 of 16 batters faced on a total of 50 pitches. Sauer did not allow a walk and struck out four. Noah Davis and Alec Gamboa each followed with two scoreless innings apiece. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts against only two walks, as the Comets recorded their first shutout of the season and did not allow an extra-base hit for a second consecutive game...The shutout win was OKC's first since a 1-0 victory Sept. 6, 2024 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and OKC's first road shutout win since a 6-0 victory May 12, 2023 in Round Rock.

Kimistry : Hyeseong Kim hit two home runs last night, going deep on consecutive at-bats in the second and fourth innings, giving Kim three home runs in the last two games after he led off Friday night's game with the first home run of his U.S. career...Kim has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, collecting nine extra-base hits and going 15-for-48 (.313) with 15 runs scored and nine RBI...Kim leads OKC with 11 extra-base hits and 16 runs scored this season, is second with 13 RBI and tied for second with three homers and four stolen bases...His 16 runs scored lead the PCL, while his seven doubles are tied for most and his 11 extra-base hits are second-most in the league.

Ready to Launch : Last night, the Comets scored at least 15 runs for the second time in five games during the current series in Round Rock, joining a 16-run output Tuesday in a 16-3 win. The team's 19 hits, seven home runs and 10 extra-base hits set season highs Saturday night...OKC has now scored 11 or more runs three times in the last eight games...The Comets' 104 runs scored this season are the most in the Minors to start 2025, while the team's 79 walks, 23 stolen bases, .392 OBP, .511 SLG and .903 OPS all pace the PCL...OKC's 10 XBH last night were the team's most in a game since April 25, 2024 in Albuquerque (10).

Turning Up Roses : Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI Saturday, extending his season-opening hitting streak to 12 games - tied for fourth-longest in the league to start 2025. During the streak, Rosario is 19-for-52 (.365) with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored...The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 12 games was Jonathan Araúz, who hit safely in 17 straight games April 6-28, 2024...Rosario last hit safely in 12 straight games as part of a 14-game streak June 13-28, 2021 with Cleveland.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland went 3-for-6 with a double and RBI yesterday, picking up his seventh multi-hit game in his last eight games, going 17-for-37 (.459) with six doubles and 15 RBI...Since April 4, Freeland's 15 RBI are tied for most across the Minors while his 17 hits rank second during the stretch.

