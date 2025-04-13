Lawlar and Vukovich Mash Reno to 6-1 Win over Salt Lake in Series Finale

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Jordan Lawlar and A.J. Vukovich each launched home runs in the Reno Aces (7-7) 6-1 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (7-8), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in Sunday's series finale at The Ballpark at America First Square. With the win, the Aces split the six-game series with the Bees.

A.J. Vukovich put the Aces on the board in the second inning, blasting his first home run of the year into the right-centerfield bleachers-a solo shot off Shaun Anderson. The 23-year-old has swung it well in 2025, hitting .318/.407/.591 with four extra-base hits and five RBI.

Jordan Lawlar capped off the scoring, smoking his second of the year over the rightfield porch. Lawlar has been red-hot at the plate, slashing .333/.424/.569 with six doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBI in 12 games in April.

Ildemaro Vargas Ildemaro Vargas continued his scorching start to the campaign, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. The veteran infielder extended his hitting streak to nine games with the performance, going 15-for-36 (.417) with three home runs and 17 RBI over that stretch. He is currently tied for second in RBI (17) in the Pacific Coast League.

After a rough outing in Tuesday's series opener, Billy Corcoran flipped a switch in Sunday's win, keeping Salt Lake off the board across five strong innings. The right-hander allowed just one walk and struck out six, lowering his ERA to 10.80 with the showing.

Jorge Barrosa enjoyed a nice day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI knock in the eighth. The flashy outfielder now leads the Pacific Coast League in doubles (8).

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 15 th, to host the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

A.J. Vukovich: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Billy Corcoran: W (1-2), 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

