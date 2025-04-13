Round Rock Escapes Comets Comeback

April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but were unable to complete a comeback in a 6-3 loss to the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Entering the ninth inning trailing by three runs, the Comets (10-5) loaded the bases without a hit via two walks and when Hyeseong Kim was hit by a pitch with two outs. Express pitcher Codi Heuer then struck out Alex Freeland to end the game. Round Rock (7-8) had built a 6-0 lead through six innings, including a two-run home run by Trevor Hauver in the first inning, two-run single by Tucker Barnhart in the fifth inning and a RBI groundout and sacrifice fly by the Express in the sixth inning. All three Comets runs scored in the seventh inning when Chris Okey lined a three-run home run out to left field.

Of Note:

-Despite losses in two of the final three games of the road series in Round Rock, the Comets won the series, 4-2...Oklahoma City has now won all three of its first three series to start the season.

-Chris Okey connected on his first home run of the season in the seventh inning. Okey has now hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-17 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI.

-With Chris Okey's home run, the Comets have now homered in six straight games, racking up 18 homers during their road trip in Round Rock.

-Alex Freeland went 1-for-4 with a walk and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .439 (18-for-41) with six doubles, a home run, 15 RBI and eight runs scored since April 4.

-After defeating Round Rock, 15-0, Saturday night, the Comets offense was held to three runs on six hits Sunday. The run total tied for the second-lowest by OKC in a game this season, as did the team's six hits. OKC also finished Sunday's game with one extra-base hit to tie the team's season-low mark after collecting a season-high 10 extra-base hits Saturday.

-Hyeseong Kim singled and has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .308 (16-for-52) with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and 15 runs scored.

-After holding the Express to a combined two runs over the previous two games, the Comets allowed six runs Sunday. It was just the second time during the six-game road series OKC allowed six or more runs in a game...The eight walks issued by OKC pitchers were the most since the Comets walked nine El Paso batters April 6...The six strikeouts by the OKC pitching staff tied the Comets' season-low mark.

Next Up : The Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

