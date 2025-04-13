Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys, 7-0

April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes allowed six runs in the third frame-highlighted by a grand slam via Sugar Land's Collin Price-to claim the series finale by a score of 7-0 Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: -With the loss, Space Cowboys win the series, 4-2. Albuquerque has dropped its first two road series of the year and holds a 0-1-2 series record.

-The Isotopes surrendered six runs in the third frame, tied for the second-most runs allowed in a frame in 2025 (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake, third inning).

-Starter Jack O'Loughlin relented a grand slam in the fourth frame to Collin Price, the first slam permitted by the Isotopes since Max Muncy's on August 4, 2024, at Las Vegas in the eighth inning.

-O'Loughlin allowed seven runs over 3.1 frames, the most earned runs given up by an Isotopes starter in 2025.

-Ryan Rolison issued a bases-loaded walk in the fourth frame, the eighth by Albuquerque in 2025-the third-most in professional baseball (most: Jupiter, 13).

-Albuquerque was shutout for the second time in 2025 (also: march 28 at Sacramento).

-The Isotopes registered just one hit on the afternoon, the fewest hits in a game since May 30, 2021, at Sugar Land, when the club was also held to one knock.

-Albuquerque did not tally an extra-base hit for the second time this season (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake), ending a 10-game extra-base streak.

-The Isotopes went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the third game this series and sixth on the year without recording a hit with runners in scoring position.

-Braxton Fulford collected the Isotopes only hit of the afternoon, a single, to extend his hit streak to seven games. During the stretch, he is slashing .500/.567/.1.154 with two doubles, five homers and 10 RBI. He also extended his on-base streak to 10.

-Sam Hilliard drew a walk today and has reached base in nine-straight games, every contest he's played in this year.

On Deck: Afteran off-day Monday, the Isotopes return home to begin a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm MT. Neither team's starter has been announced.

