Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys, 7-0
April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes allowed six runs in the third frame-highlighted by a grand slam via Sugar Land's Collin Price-to claim the series finale by a score of 7-0 Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.
Topes Scope: -With the loss, Space Cowboys win the series, 4-2. Albuquerque has dropped its first two road series of the year and holds a 0-1-2 series record.
-The Isotopes surrendered six runs in the third frame, tied for the second-most runs allowed in a frame in 2025 (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake, third inning).
-Starter Jack O'Loughlin relented a grand slam in the fourth frame to Collin Price, the first slam permitted by the Isotopes since Max Muncy's on August 4, 2024, at Las Vegas in the eighth inning.
-O'Loughlin allowed seven runs over 3.1 frames, the most earned runs given up by an Isotopes starter in 2025.
-Ryan Rolison issued a bases-loaded walk in the fourth frame, the eighth by Albuquerque in 2025-the third-most in professional baseball (most: Jupiter, 13).
-Albuquerque was shutout for the second time in 2025 (also: march 28 at Sacramento).
-The Isotopes registered just one hit on the afternoon, the fewest hits in a game since May 30, 2021, at Sugar Land, when the club was also held to one knock.
-Albuquerque did not tally an extra-base hit for the second time this season (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake), ending a 10-game extra-base streak.
-The Isotopes went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the third game this series and sixth on the year without recording a hit with runners in scoring position.
-Braxton Fulford collected the Isotopes only hit of the afternoon, a single, to extend his hit streak to seven games. During the stretch, he is slashing .500/.567/.1.154 with two doubles, five homers and 10 RBI. He also extended his on-base streak to 10.
-Sam Hilliard drew a walk today and has reached base in nine-straight games, every contest he's played in this year.
On Deck: Afteran off-day Monday, the Isotopes return home to begin a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm MT. Neither team's starter has been announced.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2025
- Rainiers Score Early and Often in 6-2 Victory over Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- Price's Grand Slam Supports Space Cowboys One Hitter in Sunday Finale - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Salt Lake Falls to Reno Despite Anderson's Quality Start - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Space Cowboys, 7-0 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Escapes Comets Comeback - Oklahoma City Comets
- Express Close Homestand with 6-3 Win - Round Rock Express
- Lawlar and Vukovich Mash Reno to 6-1 Win over Salt Lake in Series Finale - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - April 13, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Taylor Blasts Two Home Runs, Including Walk-off Winner in 10-9 Rainiers' Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.