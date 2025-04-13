Salt Lake Falls to Reno Despite Anderson's Quality Start

April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

A.J. Vukovich opened the scoring to start the day in the top of second with a solo fly to right center to go up 1-0.

The Aces put another run on the board in the third as Ildemaro Vargas singled to center to bring home Jorge Barrosa.

Ryan Noda got the Bees on the board for the first and only time in Sunday's game with his first double of the season that scored Niko Kavadas from first base.

Reno closed things out by scoring in the final three innings highlighted by a two-run shot by Jordan Lawler as nine of the final 10 Salt Lake batters were retired to finish the game.

Game Notes

Salt Lake split its second series in a row after suffering the 6-1 loss on Sunday to wrap up the set of six games with Reno. The Bees fell to 7-8 and saw their streak of six consecutive games with 10 more hits come to an end.

Shaun Anderson delivered the Bees first quality start of the season despite taking the taking loss on the mound. Anderson was solid all day long on the bump putting together season-highs in innings pitched (6.0), runs allowed (2) and tied his best strikeout number with six.

Ryan Noda hit safely for the third straight game by going 2-for-3 with the Bees only extra base hit. Noda had hit second multi-hit game of the series while knocking in his RBI of the year on his first double of the season.

Carter Kieboom extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-4. Kieboom wrapped up an immaculate series hitting 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles, three RBI and a 1.241 OPS.

Niko Kavadas had a 1-for-4 at the dish to move his hitting streak to nine games. Kavadas has now reached base in all 14 games he played in and completed the series against Reno batting .375 with the most RBI of any Bee this week with nine.

Up Next

Salt Lake hits the road for six as the Bees travel to Sacramento to take on the Rivercats starting on Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m. MDT at Sutter Health Park.

