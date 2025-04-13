Price's Grand Slam Supports Space Cowboys One Hitter in Sunday Finale

April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - A six-run third and a one-hit combined shutout fueled the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' (7-8) 7-0 series-clinching win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-9) on Sunday at Constellation Field. Highlight's of today's game can be found here.

RHP Miguel Ullola sat down six of the first seven batters he faced, including two strikeouts to retire the side in the first, and added another punchout to his ledger in the second.

RHP Forrest Whitley (W, 2-0) made his second consecutive appearance with the Space Cowboys, coming on with one out in the third and struck out the only two batters he faced, twirling nine pitches, six for strikes.

Sugar Land broke the game open in the bottom of the third. Designated hitter Zack Short stepped on a fastball and thumped it 380-feet to left field for his second-straight game with a roundtripper. In the ensuing at-bats, Jesús Bastidas doubled and Joe Hudson punched a blooper to right, putting runners on the corners as the batting order turned over.

Kenedy Corona laced a liner into left for a double, bringing home Bastidas. After Shay Whitcomb's walk, Collin Price came to the plate with the bases loaded. Price launched a 412-foot, 106 mph grand slam to left, the first Sugar Land grand slam of the season, as the Space Cowboys sprinted out to a 6-0 lead.

Sugar Land tacked on one more in the fourth as Short, Bastidas and Hudson walked, and Brice Matthews extended his on-base streak to nine games as the second baseman took ball four, scoring Short.

RHP Tyler Ivey (H, 1) relieved Whitley in the fourth and shined over 5.0 shutout innings while not allowing a hit. Ivey faced the minimum in his first four innings, and worked around a lead-off walk in the eighth to post his fifth straight zero. RHP Nick Hernandez tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the series win.

NOTABLE:

Zack Short homered for the second consecutive day, the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since June 29-30, 2022 with the Toledo Mud Hens against the Louisville Bats.

Collin Price's home run in the third was the first Space Cowboys grand slam of the 2025 campaign. Price last hit a grand slam June 7, 2023 with the Ashville Tourists. The first baseman also extended his on-base streak to nine games. Price finished the week against Albuquerque by going 8-for-18 with two home runs, eight RBI and four walks.

Forrest Whitley pitched in back-to-back games for the first time since July 3-4, 2024 against the Round Rock Express. He touched 97.2 and averaged 97.1 mph.

Shay Whitcomb reached base safely for the eighth straight game with a walk.

Tyler Ivey's 5.0 innings in relief was his longest outing since August 9, 2019 with Corpus Christi. The righty hurled four perfect innings, and stranded his only baserunner in the eighth.

Following Sugar Land's six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Space Cowboys head west for a 12-game road trip. Sugar Land faces off with the Las Vegas Aviators in a six-game series starting Tuesday at 1:05 pm CT. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

