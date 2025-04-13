Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

April 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/13 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-0, 0.00) vs. Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt (1-1, 1.69)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL INF Ben Williamson - contract selected by Seattle

ADD RHP Matt Brash (#59) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

THE RAINIERS: Scored their second walk-off win of the season on Saturday night, as Samad Taylor clubbed the first pitch of the ninth inning over the left field wall to give Tacoma a 10-9 victory...the Rainiers put up five runs in the third inning to take a convincing 6-1 lead, capped off by Taylor's first home run of the night...Emerson Hancock recorded seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings, limiting Sacramento to one run...Rhylan Thomas added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1...Sacramento started their rally in the seventh inning, scoring five runs, making it 7-6...Tacoma got two of them back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a Thomas single, giving him three RBI on the day...the River Cats tied the game in the eighth, thanks to a three-run home run from Marco Luciano...after a scoreless ninth inning from Will Klein, Taylor crushed the first pitch of the bottom of the inning to collect his second homer of the game and give Tacoma a 10-9 victory.

SLAMMIN' SAMAD : UTL Samad Taylor collected his sixth career multi-homer game on Saturday, including the walk-off winner...Taylor also tied his career-high with five RBI, just the fourth time he's done so in his career...Taylor's two long balls mark the second multi-homer game of the season for the Rainiers, joining Dominic Canzone's two homers on April 6 at Reno...Taylor is just the third Rainier since 2005 to have a multi-homer game, including a walk-off home run and the first since Marcus Wilson did so on May 13, 2022 against Reno...of those three, Taylor is the only one to not record an out in the game, as he went 3-for-3 with two walks.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on Sunday...he joins RHP Troy Taylor, who was sent to the Rainiers on April 1 to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...in his four outings with the Rainiers, Taylor has allowed six runs on eight hits, striking out three in 2.2+ innings...his fastball has averaged 95.8 mph and topped out at 97.9 mph.

ROSTER RECAP: In addition to Brash joining the Rainiers, Tacoma made two other roster moves on Sunday...the Mariners selected the contract of Ben Williamson and optioned OF Dominic Canzone to Tacoma...Williamson, the Mariners' No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline, hit .281 (16x57) with three doubles and eight RBI, collecting hits in 12 of the 14 games he played with Tacoma...Canzone, who was recalled on April 7, played in eight games with Tacoma, hitting .276 (8x29) with one double, two home runs and two RBI...Canzone saw action in two games with Seattle in his most recent stint, going 0-for-3 at the plate.

FOREVER YOUNG ON BASE : INF Cole Young has reached base in each of the last 10 games, a the longest streak for the Rainiers in the early stages of 2025...in that span, Young is hitting .237 (9x38) with two doubles, one triple and one RBI, walking seven times and striking out only five times...Young ranks 12th in the PCL in exit velocity (among qualified hitters) with an average 92.0 mph average EV...of the 12 batters in the PCL with an average EV of at least 92 mph, Young is one of four to be hitting below .306...Young is also seeing 4.097 pitches per plate appearance, the most on the Rainiers roster.

SAY HELLO TO SACRAMENTO : The Sacramento River Cats make their way to Tacoma for the first time in 2025 and the first of three trips to Cheney Stadium this season...The Rainiers went 6-12 against Sacramento last season, going 2-4 at home and 4-8 at Sutter Health Park...the six-game set from June 10-15 was originally scheduled to be played in Sacramento, but was relocated to Tacoma...UTL Samad Taylor led the charge against the River Cats in 2024, registering a team-best 20 hits...he also went 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts against the River Cats...The Rainiers hit .273 at home against the River Cats in 2024, compared to .221 at Sutter Health Park...10 of the 15 home runs the Rainiers hit against Sacramento also came at home, despite playing six more games at Sutter Health Park.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners scored a 9-2 victory over Texas on Saturday behind 7.0 strong innings from Bryan Woo (2-0)...Woo allowed one run on six hits over the seven frames, walking one and striking out seven...The Mariners plated four runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead, adding four more in the seventh...Cal Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run...Julio Rodriguez, Luke Raley and Miles Mastrobuoni each collected multiple hits in the win.

