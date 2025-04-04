Rainiers Unable to Erase Early Deficit in 8-2 Loss to Reno

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (4-2) drop game three to Reno Aces (3-3) at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday night.

Tacoma struck first after Rhylan Thomas hit a single off the first pitch of the game. Thomas scored on an RBI double from Ben Williamson (1) to take a 1-0 lead.

Reno countered in the bottom of the frame bringing in three to score on five hits. The scoring continued in the bottom of the third after Reno added two more. Tim Tawa's second double of the day drove in the fifth run to put Reno up, 5-1.

Thomas reached with his third single of the day to lead off the seventh inning. Cole Young notched his first Triple-A extra-base hit with a double to follow. Thomas scored on a passed ball but Tacoma trailed, 5-2.

Three runs scored for the Aces on three hits in the eighth inning to extend the gap. Tristin English reached on a leadoff single to left before Grae Kessinger reached on a fielder's choice. Rene Pinto singled to load the bases before Kevin Graham drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to center. Jorge Barrosa walked setting up Jordan Lawler for a two-run single and Reno led, 8-2 after eight. The score held and Tacoma fell short in game three.

Postgame Notes:

The Rainiers have allowed five total runs in their four wins compared to allowing 15 runs in their two losses.

The eight runs on eleven hits tonight are both season-highs for Rainiers pitchers.

Tacoma pitchers have walked exactly four batters in each of the team's first six games of the season.

Rhylan Thomas went 3-for-5 in tonight's contest registering the first three-hit game for a Tacoma batter this season.

