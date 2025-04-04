OKC Comets Game Notes - April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (2-4) at Oklahoma City Comets (5-1)

Game #7 of 150/First Half #7 of 75/Home #4 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Jared Kollar (0-1, 15.00) vs. OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (0-0, 0.00)

Friday, April 4, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a sixth consecutive win as they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After losing their season-opening game in Sugar Land Friday night, the Comets have won five games in a row, including each of their first three home games in Oklahoma City...OKC last won six consecutive games Aug. 16-22, 2024...Tonight is "In My OKC Era" night with fireworks scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: James Outman connected on a RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to send the OKC Comets to a 6-5 walk-off win against El Paso Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 5-5, and runners at first and second base in the 11th inning, Outman hit a grounder into right field that allowed Hyeseong Kim to score the game-winning run. Oklahoma City battled back from multiple deficits throughout the game. El Paso built a 3-1 lead before the Comets scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score, 3-3, on a RBI single by Ryan Ward, who went on to finish with a game-high four hits. OKC trailed, 4-3, before a sacrifice fly by Ward knotted the score, 4-4, in the eighth inning. After the Chihuahuas took the lead in the 10th inning, another RBI single by Ward in the bottom of the inning tied the score, 5-5.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (0-0) makes his first start and second appearance of the season tonight...Jarvis pitched 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings in Sugar Land on Opening Night in Sugar Land, piggybacking starter Nick Frasso. He recorded five strikeouts, but issued five walks and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 4-3 loss...Jarvis signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. At Triple-A, he made 18 appearances, including five starts, going 1-3 with a 5.98 ERA over 46.2 innings with 39 strikeouts against 23 walks...Jarvis joined the Mets in 2023 after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers July 31 in exchange for Mark Canha...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 3-0 2024: 10-8 All-time: 63-50 At OKC: 33-20

The Comets and Chihuahuas face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL season in 2025 after facing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...OKC entered the current series having won six of the last seven games overall against El Paso, including five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25...Kody Hoese hit a team-leading five homers and racked up 13 RBI...OKC won the season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games last season...At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season, OKC went 8-4 against the Chihuahuas...Entering tonight, OKC has won nine of the last 10 meetings overall against the Chihuahuas going back to last season, as well as nine of the last 10 games in Bricktown.

Homecoming: Oklahoma City has won its first three home games of the season for the first time since 2018 when the team went on to start with a 15-0 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Prior to 2018, OKC had not recorded a 3-0 start at home since 2007...OKC has finished with a winning record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark each of the last three seasons, including a 39-36 mark last year, and has finished with a winning home record seven times in nine seasons during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015).

About Last Night: Thursday's walk-off win was OKC's first of 2025 and first since Sept. 11, 2024 against Tacoma when OKC won, 5-4, in 10 innings. OKC had nine walk-off wins in 2024...The 11-inning game was OKC's longest in terms of innings since a 5-4 win also against El Paso in 11 innings July 14, 2024...The game time of 3 hours, 40 minutes Thursday marked the longest for OKC since an 11-10 loss in 10 innings to El Paso July 19, 2023 in Bricktown that lasted 3 hours, 51 minutes...The walk-off hit by James Outman was his first with OKC since hitting a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning Aug. 26, 2022, also against El Paso, to complete the cycle and give OKC a 7-4 win...Last night the Comets and Chihuahuas combined to go 7-for-40 (.175) with runners in scoring position and leave 25 runners on base.

Launchpad: Ryan Ward finished last night going a game-best 4-for-4 with three RBI, tying the game in the sixth, eighth and 10th innings. Ward now has 202 RBI in 265 career games with Oklahoma City to rank sixth in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) and is 28 RBI shy of tying OKC's all-time career mark of 230 RBI by Jason Botts (2005-08)...Last night was his fourth four-hit game with Oklahoma City and the fifth four-hit game of his pro career. His previous four-hit game was June 1, 2024 at Albuquerque...After going 0-for-3 in the season opener, Ward is 11-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak, with two doubles and six RBI. Ward's 11 hits to start the season are the most in the PCL.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Evan Phillips opened Major League Rehab Assignments last night. Gonsolin started and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout. He faced eight batters and threw 35 pitches (17 strikes). He made two appearances with the Dodgers in Spring Training before being placed on the 15-day Injured List March 17 with back tightness...Phillips faced five batters in the fourth inning and allowed one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. He threw 24 pitches (14 strikes). Phillips did not appear in a Cactus League game this spring and was placed on the Dodgers Injured List March 17 with a right rotator cuff strain...Gonsolin and Phillips are the first players to rehab with the Comets in 2025, as OKC had a staggering 16 players added on ML Rehab Assignments in 2024.

Whiff Rate: Oklahoma City batters struck out 21 times last night for the most strikeouts in a game by OKC during the MLB Advanced Media era (2005 to present) and the most by any PCL team since Tacoma had 21 strikeouts over 12 innings June 29, 2022 against Salt Lake...The 21 strikeouts set a new team record for El Paso pitching and the Chihuahuas' 18 strikeouts through nine innings tied their team record...Five different Comets players had at least three strikeouts last night and Ryan Ward finished the game as the only OKC batter to not strike out...Over the first five games of the season, the Comets did not strike out more than 10 times in one game.

Pitching Payload: The five runs and 11 hits by El Paso last night were the most by an OKC opponent in a game this season, although OKC pitchers held the Chihuahuas to four runs and nine hits through nine innings and the run allowed in the 10th inning was unearned since the placed runner at second base scored...OKC pitchers have allowed the fewest hits (40) and runs (18) of any PCL team through six games while holding opponents to a .202 batting average. Opponents have gone 9-for-57 (.156) with runners in scoring position...OKC has allowed more than one run in an inning just once in 56 innings to start the campaign, including no multi-run innings over the last 47 innings.

Out of This World: Oklahoma City is officially playing as the Comets for the first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers rebranded to the Comets in October 2024 with a name that boasts strong ties to Oklahoma. The Comets brand honors Oklahoma native and Hall of Fame center fielder Mickey Mantle, known as the "Commerce Comet." The team's new space theme celebrates Oklahoma's ties to the aerospace industry while also drawing inspiration from the parent club Dodgers' legendary "shooting ball" logo...The Comets name is the sixth in Oklahoma City's Triple-A franchise history, following the Oklahoma City 89ers (1962-97), Oklahoma RedHawks (1998-2009), Oklahoma City RedHawks (2010-2014), Oklahoma City Dodgers (2015-23) and Oklahoma City Baseball Club (2024).

Around the Horn: Tonight OKC looks to start a season 6-1 for the fifth time in the Bricktown era (since 1998), joining the 1999, 2004, 2018 and 2023 teams...In addition to Ryan Ward, Eddie Rosario has also hit safely in five straight games (8x21) and Alex Freeland has reached base in each of his first six games of 2025...The Comets stole a season-high five bases last night and are 9-for-10 in stolen base attempts this season. On the other hand, El Paso swiped three bases as well and the Chihuahuas are 8-for-9 over three games to begin the current series.

