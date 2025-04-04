Bees Stung Late in 5-4 Walk-off Loss to Isotopes

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - In a game Salt Lake controlled for much of the night, a ninth-inning rally by the Albuquerque Isotopes turned the tables, sending the Bees home with a gut-wrenching 5-4 loss on Friday evening.

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 4

WP: Evan Justice (1 - 0)

LP: Jack Dashwood (0 - 1)

Game Summary

Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. got the nod for Salt Lake and held Albuquerque scoreless over the first four frames, The Bees struggled early against Isotopes starter Tanner Gordon but finally broke through in the 4th inning when Niko Kavadas crushed a solo home run to left on a 2-2 pitch, giving giving Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

In the 6th, Matthew Lugo's single and a sharp double from Gustavo Campero set the stage. After an intentional walk to Kavadas, J.D. Davis grounded out to third, plating Lugo and doubling the Bees' lead to 2-0. Salt Lake added two more in the 7th-thanks to Sebastián Rivero's second hit of the game, a triple by Bryce Teodosio, and a run-scoring double from pinch-hitter Yolmer Sánchez-extending the lead to 4-0.

The Isotopes finally got on the board in the bottom of the 7th. With Endrys Briceno on the mound, Albuquerque loaded the bases and capitalized on a costly throwing error by Chad Stevens that allowed two unearned runs to score, tightening the game at 4-2.

Jack Dashwood was handed the ball for the ninth but quickly ran into trouble. Sterlin Thompson led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Warming Bernabel followed with an RBI single to cut the Bees' lead to 4-3. Then, on a 3-2 pitch, Braxton Fulford delivered the dagger-a walk-off two-run homer down the left field line, sending the Isotopes to a comeback win scoring five unanswered runs to beat the Bees 5-4.

Game Notes

Gustavo Campero recorded his fourth multi-hit performance of the season, going 2-for-4 and extending his hitting streak to seven games. He also notched a double for the third consecutive contest.

Sebastian Rivero, making his third start of the year, continued his hot streak by hitting safely for the third straight game. Rivero also went 2-for-4 and scored for the second night in a row.

Salt Lake entered the night tied for second in the league with seven home runs, and Niko Kavadas added to that total, launching a homer as the Bees have now gone yard in all but two games this season. Kavadas finished 1-for-3, taking the team lead with his second home run and collecting a team-best sixth RBI.

Bryce Teodosio extended his hitting streak to five games, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and his first RBI of the season. The 2024 Minor League triples leader legged out his first three-bagger of the year in the seventh inning, driving in Rivero to give Salt Lake a 3-0 lead. Teodosio also swiped his third base of the season-adding to two stolen bags on Thursday and another on Friday-to take over the team lead in steals.

Carl Edwards Jr. made his first start and second appearance of the season, delivering a gem. He tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just three singles, walking none, and striking out four.

Out of the bullpen, Kenyon Yovan and Endrys Briceno each covered two innings. Yovan impressed in his 2025 debut, striking out four. Briceno added three strikeouts while allowing two runs (one earned) on just one hit.

The game ended in heartbreak for Salt Lake, as Braxton Fulford launched a walk-off home run-the first game-ending homer against the Bees since March 30, 2024, when Brett Wisely did it for Sacramento.

Up Next

With the series evened up at two games apiece the two teams will face off against one another for game five of this six-game set on Saturday evening at 6:35 PM at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

